RV Daily Tips Newsletter 938

Issue 938 • July 19, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

Low temperature: Propane versus butane

If you and your RV travel south of the U.S. border, when you fill up your “LP” containers, beware – you probably aren’t getting propane. In many countries south of the U.S., butane is the standard for refilling LP containers. That’s not typically a problem, unless you try to use butane in cold weather. The boiling point of these two commodities is quite different: Propane boils, that is, gives off vapor, at -43.6 F, while butane’s boiling point is +30.2 F. Bring your motorhome tank home full of butane and try using it in cold weather and it just won’t vaporize – leaving you with a real problem.

Older motorhome entrance steps

“If you leave the master switch OFF when you drive away, the step should retract when you turn the ignition key ON. But when you park and turn the ignition OFF, guess what? The step is UP and the master switch is still OFF. The step may NOT extend until the master control switch is turned back ON. Watch that first step: It’s a big one! Newer RVs “remember” to extend the step, even if the master switch is OFF, after driving.” —From Motorhomes Made Easy.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

20% off RoverPass, unlimited booking to over 6,000 campgrounds!

RoverPass Unlimited is the all-access fast pass to booking campgrounds online. It allows you to search and book at over 6,000 campgrounds and RV parks without a platform fee. You’ll also get priority booking and one-on-one access with customer service representatives. Click here to receive 20 percent off an unlimited membership.

Answer to today’s email alert brain teaser: One in six. A die has no memory of what it last showed.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Overzealous LP detector?

Sometimes RVers complain that their LP detectors alarm for no obvious reason. While these electronic sniffers are designed to alert when they sense LP gas, there are other things that can cause them to launch into that ear-irritating behavior. Hair spray, cooking odors, even dog farts can create “false alarms.” Try opening a window when you blast the hair spray, and be sure to run the range fan when cooking. As to Bowser? We’ll leave that one to our readers to make a suggestion.

Better RV reefer organization

Confounded RV refrigerators are soooo small! That dozen eggs not wanting to fit? Cut the egg carton in half and stack one on top of the other!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Save your teeth, get that corn off the cob!

Nobody likes eating corn on the cob with a group of people, only to find out later they’ve got half the cob still stuck in their teeth. Not to mention, for some of us it’s hard to hold the whole cob, and it hurts our teeth! This easy-to-use corn stripper takes all the corn off the cob in one easy gesture. Your hands and teeth will thank you! Easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Order here for a great price.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Work with the NPS

Want to work or volunteer with the National Park Service? We think you should! Learn more about these great opportunities on this website.

Petfinder

It’s about time you got a dog or cat (or bird or turtle!). Petfinder’s infinite (well, it feels like it) database of available pets in your area is the perfect place to find your next best friend.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

The largest, tiniest blanket for all your outdoor needs

Pack your beach bags and park picnics, it’s summer! What’s one thing we always need for a relaxing day outdoors? A blanket! This tiny, super lightweight travel blanket is great for RVers, campers, hikers, concert-goers and travelers. When folded up in its drawstring pouch, it fits in the palm of your hand. When unfolded, it’s a waterproof 55″x70″ two-person blanket. Be right back, we’re buying it here!

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

From Jerry Seinfeld: “They have the greeting cards with the couples on the front. They photograph them. These hazy focus people. They’re always having picnics. There’s always a tree, a pond… who are these people? I don’t know them. I don’t want them on my card either. What am I going to write inside there anyway? ‘Here’s another couple having a better relationship than us.’ ”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com