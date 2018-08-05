RV Daily Tips Newsletter 947

Issue 947 • August 6, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Ups and downs on RV ladder safety

Many RVs have a built-on roof access ladder. Here’s Tony King’s take on the situation: “I don’t trust those flimsy RV ladders anymore. I bought a collapsible ladder rated for my weight and I put it along the side of the flimsy ladder and use it to hang onto as I climb up. When I get head high to the roof I stop and twist a piece of Romex copper wiring around both ladders before I proceed up on the roof. Knowing ladder can’t shift sideways going up or down makes all the difference in the world. I spent a whole career building freeway bridges working on ladders, but at my age now I feel I can’t afford to have an accident as it would surely interrupt my RV fun/travels!” Glad you rung–er–rang in on the subject, Tony.

Another way to keep rolls from rolling away

For paper towels or toilet paper, just squish the roll slightly eccentric. Voila – It doesn’t unroll until pulled. Thanks to Wolfe!

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Footsteps

MORE QUICK TIPS

Reefer level enough? There’s an app for that

We’ve preached ourselves “blue in the face” about how critical it is to have your rig level to keep from damaging a running RV refrigerator. Here’s Roger M’s two bits: “LP refrigerators need to be within three degrees of level to work properly and to avoid problems with the coolant. But what is three degrees? Few bubble levels give you a number. I found this FREE one for Android phones. Easy to use and you can even recalibrate it yourself to a known level surface.” Thanks Roger!

Storing your toaster

From readers Bill and Irma Smith: “Here’s another suggestion on storing your toaster: Pop it in a small metal baking pan. Not only does the pan catch runaway crumbs, it’s just the right size to fit across many RV sinks. It’ll save both countertop and cabinet space, and be handy to boot!” Thanks for the timeless toaster tip!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



The most unique U.S. camping destinations

Camp while you look for diamonds? Sure! Camp in a treehouse? Yup. Even if you’re not the most adventurous camper, this list is worth a peek; there’s some pretty neat stuff here.

Hydration Calculator

Camelbak has put together this easy-to-use calculator to tell you how much water you should be drinking while active. The calculator uses your height, weight, age and gender to determine how much water you’ll need.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Did you know that you can’t RUN through a primitive campground? You can only RAN since it’s past tents!

Thanks to reader Rich H. for this laugh!

RV Daily Tips Staff

