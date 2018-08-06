RV Daily Tips Newsletter 948

Issue 948 • August 7, 2018

QUICK TIPS

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen …

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

… Or so the saying goes. This is especially true if your kitchen is a very small one inside of an RV. To avoid heating up the inside of your RV, along with the greasy mess you can get from frying a hamburger or bacon, consider a small butane stovetop burner to take the process outside to a picnic table. These new butane burners are a far cry from the Coleman white gas stovetop I had to fill and pump up as a kid. Just pop in a butane cylinder, hit the ignition button, and voila. Like Prometheus, you have brought fire to earth. FIRE!!! Here’s an inexpensive one on Amazon that gets great reviews and has a carrying case. And make sure you invite me over for breakfast if you see me at a rally. I like fried eggs over easy, crispy bacon, home fries and white toast with butter on the side. Oh, yes, coffee with double-cream, please. Really.

Paper goods storage smarts

Use paper plates, bowls, napkins on your RV trips? Sometimes they like to get loose and create problems in kitchen cabinets. A handy plastic “magazine file” like this one holds those items ready for action. Double stick Velcro at the bottom or side will keep the handy holder from flying around, too. Less than $4 at Walmart on an order-in basis.

Is the water in your RV clean enough to drink?

Answer to today’s brain teaser: A river

MORE QUICK TIPS

Trailer users – try these additions to your “emergency kit”

In addition to road flares, first aid kit, etc., here’s a thought from Richard Kuhwarth: “An item I have always carried in our trailer is an extra set of wheel bearings and seals for the current trailer. Two times since I started RVing in the 1960s I’ve had bearing failures in remote towns, and having the extras on board saved time and trouble.” Thanks Richard!

Thirty amps – simplified

A 30-amp electrical system on an RV has the capability of using 3,600 watts or 30 amps before you will overload the system. 120 volts x 30 amps = 3,600 watts. Think of it like this: You could use 36 100-watt light bulbs and when you turn the 37th one on it will probably trip a breaker. You should never run more than one major appliance at a time, e.g., air conditioner or microwave. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

America’s coolest motels

Feel like taking a break from the RV for a night? Here’s a list of America’s most unique motels, and we gotta say, they’re pretty dang cool.

The 10 best apps to train your brain

The Huffington Post has given us a great list of brain-training apps. Get your brain in tip-top shape. We know it’s hard to do those mental exercises sometimes!

Make an omelette in seconds!

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

“Granny, why do you read obituaries every day?”

“Don’t worry, grandson. I just want to see who is single again.”

