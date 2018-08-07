RV Daily Tips Newsletter 949

Issue 949 • August 8, 2018

RV TRAVEL EDITOR LIVE TONIGHT

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury will appear this evening on the syndicated radio program The RV Show USA, which is taped live every Wednesday evening on Facebook and YouTube. You can call into the show ahead of time (right now if you want) at 855-296-7469 and leave a recorded question for Chuck to answer on the show. Watch the hour-long program tonight beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific (9 p.m. Eastern) on Facebook Live or YouTube Live.

QUICK TIPS

Lightning strikes

An RVer complained that his RV had been parked near a tree that was struck by lightning. Now a lot of “stuff” in his rig doesn’t work, and he found a burned hole in his rig’s shore power cord. What’s he to do? Hope he has good insurance! A surge suppressor might have helped, but many RVers report that when lightning strikes, a surge suppressor often sacrifices itself, but still some things in the rig are toasted. Often the damage is taken by control boards, as in your refrigerator. If the appliance won’t operate, shut down all power to the unit, both shore-supplied and battery. After a minute, try bringing the power back online and see if your appliance will work. Sometimes this “reboot” is all that’s required, but count yourself very fortunate if it does.

Lighten up that BBQ!

Got a bum back but still like to grill? Here’s a tip from Robert McBride: “I bought a Weber Q2000 grill for camping use, thinking how great it would be to store it in the camper or, I’m my case, the pickup bed. I found my back going out on me from lifting and moving it more than once, prompting me to buy a smaller, lighter unit. My son suggested that I should remove the cast iron grill plates and replace them with something lighter! Presto, I found a lightweight ceramic coated aluminum grill at a local supermarket for under $10 that fits in just right. It has cut the weight of the grill in half, works great, and is actually easier to clean than the original grill plates. I have been using it now for four months and my back thanks me for it.” Thanks, Robert, and we’re sure a cheer of thanks comes from the “back acres” crowd!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Keep gray tank odors away

AND MAKE MORE ROOM UNDER YOUR SINKS

HepvO is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve, HepvO utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system. Learn more.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: The temperature

Stay overnight free at more than 600 Farms and Wineries

Learn more at Harvest Hosts.com

MORE QUICK TIPS

Unwanted showers? Tame that slideout swimming pool!

A new RVer complained that when he pulled in his motorhome slideouts, he got a bath. What happened? Rain had accumulated on the slideout and it came right on in with the slide. Yes, slide-toppers will help prevent some of this, but winds can blow rain in underneath slide-toppers and leave you with the same soaking feeling. If it’s been raining, consider unleveling your rig, forward or back, to allow gravity to dump some of this collected rain off your slideouts before pulling them in. You may still get a bit of water, but it’s better than a bath!

Recycled fire starters

Keeping the bad guys at bay by shredding all those documents with sensitive information? Line your shredder receptacle with gallon-size garbage bags – maybe even T-shirt bags from the grocery store. When they’re filled up, tie them off and squirrel them away. When it’s time to start a fire, use the whole kit and caboodle to start that campfire glow by tearing the bag open and lighting the contents.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Heavy duty grill mats master the BBQ!

Been looking for perfect grill mats? Here you go! These mats are the ideal thickness, still allowing that chicken to get those beautiful grill marks, but thick enough to provide durability and heat resistance. Never worry about cleaning your grill again and never worry about veggies falling through those dang cracks. Hassle-free grilling every time. Works with any type of grill or BBQ. Learn more or order here.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



The most beautiful golf courses in the U.S.

This one is for the golfers out there. If you’re not already a golfer, you may become one after you see this list of beautiful courses. Wow!

10 amazing RV makeovers

Need a little design inspiration? Design Sponge shows off some amazing DIY RV makeovers. Pretty impressive (and pretty cute!).

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Lightweight, waterproof, foldable backpack perfect for RVers

Ultra-light, ultra-durable, and ultra-handy for RV trips, this backpack is perfect for small-space living. Pack folds into a tiny sandwich-sized pouch, perfect for storage or for use on airplane trips. Many pockets, including two water bottle slots, make this waterproof pack great for hiking, camping, or day-trips. Learn more and view all eight colors here.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

To this day, the boy that used to bully me at school still takes my lunch money. On the plus side though, he makes great Subway sandwiches.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

