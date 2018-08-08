RV Daily Tips Newsletter 950

Issue 950 • August 9, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Sewer fitting grip help

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. A set of adjustable oil filter pliers, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose and the termination cap as well. Here’s a set on Amazon.

Helping prevent depleting RV battery

From reader Joseph Brignolo: “More than once I have left the compartment lights or other 12-volt powered devices on overnight, only to wake up with my battery voltage well below 11 volts. One morning there wasn’t enough power to start my generator. (Good thing for the “Booster” switch!) I made a few clear labels with black type to remind me of the lights and systems I may have left on and put the labels on the bedroom sconce on my side of the bed. Now, right before I head off to dreamland I am reminded to turn off whatever I have mistakenly left on.” Thanks Joseph!

Answer to today’s brain teaser: A yardstick

MORE QUICK TIPS

Dry out the fridge!

Pop open that refrigerator door and what do you see? Mold and mildew? Yeeuckk! If you have allergies to the stuff, that’s even worse. But mold and mildew is not RV refrigerator “standard equipment” – you can avoid it. Just make sure you wipe down your fridge when you shut it down after use. Using a kitchen wipe like Lysol or Clorox will help eliminate some of the “starting medium” for unwanted growths. Be sure to prop the fridge door open until it’s dry-dry-dry. Or, keep it open at all times when not in use. Some manufacturers provide a slide latch, or even an accessory card to hold them open. Didn’t yours? Slide a folded hand towel into the open door and gently close the door until it catches on the towel.

Much ado about paper towels

Bungees and clothes pins to keep your paper towels from rolling off the roll on the road? Theresa has a simpler suggestion: “I simply use a straight sewing pin and stick it in the roll. When I arrive at my destination, I remove it. One could alternately use a safety pin opened up. Works really well…no more empty roll on arrival!” Thanks Theresa, for the fine point on paper towel security!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Fifteen best photo-editing apps

These 15 apps are for both iPhone and Android, so they’ve got you covered. With these apps, you can edit your phone photos as you could with any professional photo software on your computer. Enjoy, photographers!

f.lux

This neat software changes your computer screen to adapt to the time of day. Your screen will become “warmer” at night, which may help your sleep patterns, and “cooler” during the day, to keep you more awake.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Best-selling small-space organizers

It can be hard keeping everything organized in a small space like an RV, right? Here’s Amazon’s list of best small-space organizers so you can keep everything in check. You’ll find everything from under-the-sink kitchen organizers, to clothing and closet organizers, to tiny little bookcases. Explore these helpful items here. Thursday video tip

Tracy Lehr shows you how to set up an outdoor washing station.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

My email password has been hacked. That’s the third time I’ve had to rename the cat.

