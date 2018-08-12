RV Daily Tips Newsletter 951

Issue 951 • August 13, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

Bugs in the bumper

Reader “Bd2” spoke up on the matter of bugs in your bumper – the place where you store dump hoses. “I have two of these [magnetic bumper plugs] for both ends of my aft hose storage bumper. Drains just fine and keeps the buggers out.” Thanks, Bd2! Here’s where he got them.

Put it back together right – with these tips

Fixing broken “RV stuff” doesn’t always mean you need to know the “stuff” inside-out. Many RV technicians know how every assembly in a rig is put together. But when you do tackle that “something” that isn’t right that requires disassembly, it’s critical you do put it back together the right way. A digital camera, tablet or cell phone cam is just the ticket. Take plenty of pictures as you go through the process of taking something apart. Try and track down a service manual for your item – the internet is full of manuals folks have kindly scanned and posted. Can’t find it? Drop a request on an internet RV forum and ask – somebody may just have one.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

Having Trouble Connecting? Not Anymore!

Connect in a tight space without bending, kinking, or straining your hose. Our 90° Hose Adaptor is one of those “why didn’t I think of that?!” items that you should always have on hand! To shop now, click here.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: A coat of paint

MORE QUICK TIPS

Skylight a heat trap?

Too much hot air coming out of your skylight? Creating a “dead space” below the skylight can help insulate and stop that nasty heat transfer. Aluminum angle metal can be fashioned to make brackets to hold a piece of acrylic sheeting (“plexiglass”) below the skylight, forming a sort of “storm window” effect. Darkened acrylic will reduce the radiant heat transmission from the light rays.

Electrical wiring labels

Label your cables, especially on a travel trailer. There is a tendency among RV manufacturers to use a black wire and a white wire to connect to the battery. Label yours to be sure. From “100 RV Tips and Tricks (Mack’s RV Handbook).” Available on amazon.com

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com



Restore them overnight with Caravan Sensor Cleaner

Tank Sensors Reading Full?Restore them overnight with Caravan Sensor Cleaner Caravan’s highly concentrated, bio-enzymatic formula is guaranteed to remove the debris causing your tanks to misread. No driving necessary. No dangerous chemicals. No strong odors. Perfect for full-timers and permanently parked RVs. Learn more or buy at Amazon.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



A global heatmap of your last name

This article on Motherboard links to a website, Forebears, that maps out mentions of 11 million surnames around the world. Want to know who else has your last name (or versions of it) and where they’re living? Spend some time exploring here to find out.

ZocDoc

ZocDoc is a great website to bookmark. If you’re in a new place and need a doctor (for anything) simply type in what you need, your zip code and your insurance, and the website will match you up with a doctor nearby. Click on an appointment time, schedule your appointment and fill out paperwork, all right there! Couldn’t be easier.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Double refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

I know it’s happened to me many times – I’ve opened the fridge (even slowly) after driving down the road and a heavy jar has fallen on my toe – “OW!” – because it shifted in the fridge. Never have that happen again with these easy-to-install double refrigerator bars. These spring-loaded bars can also be placed in cupboards or in closets. Order for a good price here.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

What’s the difference between the bird flu and the swine flu?

One requires tweetment and the other requires oinkment.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com