RV Daily Tips Newsletter 952

Issue 952 • August 14, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

Motorhome temperature reporting

If you’re using the dash air while driving to keep the cockpit area cool, that’s great. But if you’re concerned about the living area of the coach getting too hot, here’s a monitoring trick. Get yourself a wireless remote reporting thermometer (with digital display) and mount the transmitter in the back of the coach, with the monitor up front in view of the driver seat. If the “outside” (living area) reading climbs too high, pull over and fire up the roof air with your generator.

That’s the last straw!

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

We all know that using a new plastic straw every day is wasteful, and paper straws just won’t stand up to sitting in your Yeti container of iced tea all day. That was exactly my wife’s problem, until I did my research and got her a set of six stainless steel drinking straws in different diameters and bends. But these aren’t ordinary stainless steel straws which can get cold on your lips or chip a tooth. These straws include removable silicon lip/tooth protectors as well as a pair of bottle-brush style cleaners. My wife recommends this set highly, and she’s never far from her iced tea.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

20% off RoverPass, unlimited booking to over 6,000 campgrounds!

RoverPass Unlimited is the all-access fast pass to booking campgrounds online. It allows you to search and book at over 6,000 campgrounds and RV parks without a platform fee. You’ll also get priority booking and one-on-one access with customer service representatives. Click here to receive 20 percent off an unlimited membership.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: A map.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Boondocking safety tips

Whether in an urban or rural setting, when away from organized campgrounds you need to take responsibility for your safety and security. Although we’ve never had a problem, apart from a love rub from a moose, we’ve developed our danger detector so that we never camp where there could be problems. Here are some ideas to boost your own safety-consciousness and have a pleasant trip without any security incidents: Let the dog bark. The best burglar alarm and deterrent is a barking dog and, unless you can train Rover to do impressions, it pays to let Rover or Fifi get vocal now and again. That doesn’t mean you want to deafen the neighborhood, but a few barks let people know that you’re traveling with something with teeth. Inspect the spot for garbage associated with drinking or drug use; people who leave this will most likely return after dark. Empty cans, bottles and syringes (even condoms) will tell you if you’ve chosen a risky site. From “RV Living: An Essential Guide to Full-time RVing and Motorhome Living.” Available here.

Don’t let your toilet paper abandon you

Debbie has been following our roll-out on how to keep rolled paper goods in place. Here’s her TP tip: “We just tuck the end of the toilet paper inside the roll itself. Easy prey. No rolling on our end.” Thanks Debbie.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Unique RV Overnight Experiences at 600+ Wineries, Farms and More

With a Harvest Hosts membership (just $49/year), you can stay overnight at more than 600 wineries, farms, breweries and other attractions in North America for free! Harvest Hosts offers a unique alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can meet interesting people, taste great wines, eat fresh produce and stay in peaceful settings. Learn more here.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Is the website down for everyone or just me?

Frustrated because a website won’t load? This site tells you if the website you’re trying to load won’t work for everyone, or just you/your computer. Helpful for those times you want to throw the computer out the window!

Now I know

Now I know is a fantastic newsletter by Dan Lewis. Sign up, and you’ll receive a fascinating fun-fact (or story) delivered to your inbox every day. Keep that brain growin’!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Inflatable foot rest is comfortable for couch and passenger seat

Now that’s cool! Missing your favorite recliner? Miss it no more! This inflatable foot rest is perfect for lounging on the couch, in the chair by the campfire, or in the passenger seat for long drives. Take it on a plane ride, or take it to the grandkids’ soccer game (we know those can get long). It weighs less than 1 lb. and folds down small for travel. Learn more about this comfy foot rest here.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Instead of “the John,” I call my toilet “the Jim.” That way it sounds better when I say, “I go to the Jim first thing every morning.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com