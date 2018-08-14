RV Daily Tips Newsletter 953

Issue 953 • August 15, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Masking tape renewal

Practically everyone has a roll of masking tape stashed away in a toolbox or a back shelf. Good masking tape isn’t cheap – who wants to throw it out? But then comes the time to do a stretch of taping and what do you find? Argh! The blasted stuff is stuck to itself so firmly you can’t peel it loose for love nor money. Stick the sticky roll in the microwave oven, and gently heat it up – just a few seconds! You may find the tape has been revitalized by this visitation with that cooking radiation.

Mice in the bumper!

Kirk writes in to tell us about critters he’s found in his bumper, and how to inexpensively dissuade them from taking up housekeeping: “The majority of bumper plugs I’ve seen have a square hole in the center. I’ve also had mice get inside my bumper. Siliconing a piece of screen on the inside to cover the hole took care of the problem.” Thanks Kirk.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Charcoal

MORE QUICK TIPS

Hooking up your water? Use your elbow!

Something as small as a three- or four-dollar part may not seem like a big deal, but you’d be surprised by how these little things can make a big difference. This part can pretty much be found at any place selling RV parts, but I’ve been surprised by how many people don’t use it. This part is simply a ninety-degree brass fitting from your water hose to your RV exterior water hookup. Why is this part important? It will make your life so much easier as these exterior RV water hookups stick straight out from the side of your RV, putting a lot of pressure on your water hose and RV threaded fitting. So the result is usually a water hookup that leaks. At first it will not leak, but over time, it will get worse and worse. This simple ninety-degree brass fitting takes a great deal of pressure off the RV hookup and water hose fittings. Since I started using this part several years ago, my exterior RV water connection has never leaked when properly tightened. From “The Simple Life Guide To RV Living: The Road to Freedom and the Mobile Lifestyle Revolution.” Book available on Amazon.com. Here’s a link to the brass fitting on Amazon.com, for about $5.

TV: Turn down – not the sound – the picture

When boondocking, I turn down the brightness of my TVs. Most LED and LCD TVs have a power saving setting which essentially darkens the picture. You can get the same power saving results by turning down the brightness on any TV, then turn the contrast up slightly to improve the picture. This will work for tube-type TVs as well. —From Joe Brignolo



Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Drive the Nation

This is a wonderful website about everything you should be doing in the U.S. If you’re already on the road, or headed out soon, you’ll want to consult this website for a list of things you must see, visit and eat along the way.

Scribble Maps

On the same note as Drive the Nation, Scribble Maps allows you to draw or write on maps, then save and share them! Very handy when planning a road trip, or trying to give directions to someone who isn’t, well, so good at directions. You could also use it to remind yourself of your favorite restaurants, hiking trails, campgrounds or stops you made on your trip.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

What’s the difference between a cat and a complex sentence?

A cat has claws at the end of its paws and a complex sentence has a pause at the end of its clause.

