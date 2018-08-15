RV Daily Tips Newsletter 954

Issue 954 • August 16, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Safety during a storm

When you arrive at a campground ask at the check-in desk about an emergency plan in case of a bad storm, i.e., tornado or high winds. If they don’t have a plan, make your own. Locate a structure that is safer than your RV, like a bathhouse or the campground office. Brief everybody with you on your plan. RVs are not safe in damaging storms! From Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

RV roof support your weight?

Responding to earlier cautions about moving about on your rig’s roof, our reader Wolfe says: “When I asked my local dealer, his response was that ‘All RV roofs should be walkable, with or without an attached ladder, because someone will need to do maintenance up there eventually.’ This would be the same dealer who said a [Chevrolet] K1500 can tow a 10-12,000 pound trailer – so weigh their expertise accordingly. Considering most REAL construction ladders bounce and weave under my… er…less than svelte frame, and peeking inside my roof looks like it’s made of toothpicks and saran wrap, I wouldn’t attempt roof work without thick plywood, spread out on my belly, moving very carefully.” Thanks Wolfe!

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Erica

MORE QUICK TIPS

Give your RV a name

Naming your RV and making it part of the family will change your attitude towards your rig. That’s important because your RV will be part of your life. It will take care of you and you will have to take care of it. Just like your dog, your RV will need annual checkups, an occasional bath, a lot of feeding (gas), and from time to time there will be trips to the vet (I mean the RV shop). Don’t think of your RV as the enemy or the cause of all of your troubles. (Yes, it will break down or need maintenance at the most inconvenient times. And it will need expensive work done sometimes when it doesn’t fit your budget or your schedule. Your kids probably needed braces at a time when it didn’t fit into your budget too).

Are you on the blink?

A study by the Society of Automotive Engineers says nationwide drivers miss using turn signals two billion times a day. By their account, the missed signals account for an estimated two million crashes per year. In comparison, distracted driving accounts for 950,000 accidents each year. Think – then Blink!

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Brown Eyed Baker

Staff writer, Emily, says this is one of her favorite websites for easy weeknight recipes. Not only does the Brown Eyed Baker feature her own dishes, but she compiles recipes from other websites too, so it’s all at your fingertips.

Outdoor organizations

This is a great list of all outdoor organizations that strive to protect our beautiful American landscape.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Are you familiar with Murphy’s Law? It states that whatever can go wrong, will go wrong. Are you familiar with Cole’s Law? It’s thinly chopped cabbage.

