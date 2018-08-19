RV Daily Tips Newsletter 955

Issue 955 • August 20, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Shopping for a motorhome? Advantages and disadvantages of buying used

Advantages of buying used: When buying used, you can expect to pay a substantially lower price for the same make and model of a new motorhome. Often, you’ll find three-year-old motorhomes will be priced 50% to 70% less than a new one of the same make and model. When buying used, you have far more choices in make, model, year and price range, especially if you use the internet to search. When buying used, you can often find the exact motorhome model with the specific features you want (e.g., rear queen size bed, with kitchen slide, on Ford E-450 chassis and Ford V10 motor). When buying used, you’ll often find motorhomes with expensive after-market upgrades you won’t have to pay for (like steering stabilizers and suspension upgrades).

Disadvantages of buying used: When buying used, there may be expensive hidden problems with the motorhome that won’t be covered by any warranty. When buying used, you have to rely on the word of the seller about the history and general condition of the motorhome. It is an unfortunate fact that many sellers will be less than truthful about the condition and history of the item they are selling. When buying used, you may find motorhomes that have odors from smoking, cooking, pets and general use. These problems usually won’t be disclosed in the seller’s ads. When buying used, the interior and exterior of the coach are likely to show signs of wear and tear. When buying used, there may be a need to immediately replace tires and batteries – very common in motorhomes four years old and older. When buying used from an individual, there won’t be any financing from the seller. If financing is needed, you’ll have to arrange that yourself before you buy. From “Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned.” Available here.

Avoiding the black water “surprise”

Jim Schrankel provides this tip: “Ever pull the black water handle and experience a mess from a loose fitting or hose popping out of the dump site hole? Try this: Instead of pulling the black water handle first, pull the gray water handle just long enough to make sure everything works like it should. Then quickly close it, and continue your dumping chores knowing there will be no nasty surprises!” Thanks, Jim!

MORE QUICK TIPS

Water bladder great for boondockers

If you want to “keep your rig put” in one spot, away from utilities, and haven’t figured out how to get fresh water to it, consider a water bladder. These huge, pillow-like plastic devices rest on your truck bed (or even your car top). Fill up with fresh water then motor on out to your RV where gravity (or a 12-volt water pump) transfer their contents to your RV tank. Beware, a full bladder can “pop” a dent in your roof.

Have the right-sized tools

“Make sure that you have a lug-wrench and jack that will work with YOUR trailer. The jack must fit under the axle when the tire is deflated.” From “Trailers and Fifth Wheels Made Easy.” Available on Amazon.com.



Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

