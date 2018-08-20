RV Daily Tips Newsletter 956

Issue 956 • August 21, 2018

QUICK TIPS

No-stick vent lids

Tony King makes this suggestion: “Most lubricant you spray on vent cranks, etc., attracts dust, so keep that in mind. Sometimes cleaning it free of everything doesn’t attract anything and works just as good. Use a degreaser on a cloth to clean the rubber seal, let dry completely and then wipe talcum powder on to prevent lid from sticking.” Thanks for venting on this matter, Tony!

Not a fan of Grease? Tell me more, tell me more…

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

My son Kevin, the pastry chef and teacher, came home the other day (don't they always) looking for the bar of "yellow lye soap" to get a big grease stain out of his pants. I remember my grandmother using a yellow bar of Fels-Naptha lye soap on my grandfather's work clothes (he was a coal miner), and on our skin if we got into the poison ivy. According to Chef Kevin, many kitchens and bakeries still keep a bar of Fels-Naptha soap handy for serious grease stain removal. Now they warn you not to get it in your eyes and limit skin contact, but it sure does cut the grease and seemed to be great at removing poison ivy toxins.

MORE QUICK TIPS

BBQ grill flare suppressor

A plain water bottle with a small hole punched in the cap can dampen a flaring charcoal grill fire or campfire equally well. Squeeze the bottle to generate a high-pressure spray of water towards the base of the fire. From “100 RV Tips and Tricks (Mack’s RV Handbook).” Available on Amazon.com.

Black water dump trick for boondockers

“We were fulltimers for about 12 years, so I emptied many black tanks. A tip: After I drain, flush, and close the valve, I continue the flush for 30 to 60 seconds so the tank is not dry (usually up one dot on the tank meter). This lets me be stingy with my precious fresh water when boondocking.” —Thanks to Fred & Judy Ceppa

Keep gray tank odors away

HepvO is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve, HepvO utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system. Learn more. is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve,utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Go RVing Canada

We’re sure you know about Go RVing, but do you know they have a Canadian site for all your moose-viewing, maple-syrup slurping adventures? There’s a whole other world up there – go explore it!

EarthCam

Want to know what the weather is like in New York right now? Want to see how many people are at the Eiffel Tower? EarthCam has live webcams all over the world to help you moderate some of your wanderlust.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Essential for big RVs!

2018 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas

If you drive a big RV — extra long or extra tall — then this is for you. The truck driver’s road atlas shows all the highways you can drive without encountering a low bridge or getting stuck hanging over a cliff. This is an essential aid even if you have a GPS! Coverage: United States, Canada, and Mexico. Learn more or order.

