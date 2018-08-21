RV Daily Tips Newsletter 957

Issue 957 • August 22, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com

QUICK TIPS

Banish RV slideout squeaks

Driven to distraction by a squeaky slideout? There’s just something jarring to the nerves about this noise – perhaps it’s the same affliction that hits us when fingernails are drawn across a chalkboard. What’s to be done to exorcise those squeaks? With slideout extended, take a close look at the slideout support arms. If you spot any “wear marks,” it’s a good indication of a primary source of nasty noise. Grab a can of spray-on dry lube. Shoot the wear marks thoroughly, then using a clean, dry cloth, wipe down the excess. Dry lube sprays are preferable to “wet” lubes as they are less likely to attract dust and dirt. You’ll also find it useful to shoot the “teeth” on your slideout mechanism if you have any. Other anti-squeak tricks include ensuring that the squeak doesn’t emanate from contact between the slideout seal and the sidewall of the slide. With the slide extended, wash and dry the sidewalls, then apply the appropriate wax for the wall surface.

More on arresting runaway towels

“To stop the paper towels in my wet bay from unrolling from vibrations and bumps, I first cut an old washcloth in half, then I removed the towel holder. I then reinstalled the holder with the cut edge of the cloth under the edge. The cloth hanging across the towels exerts enough friction to hold the towels but still allows easy access to the towels. They don’t even unroll with the bay door open on a breezy day.” Thanks to Tony Gar.

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

MORE QUICK TIPS

RV showering alternatives

For some RVers, taking a shower in their own rig just isn’t practical or desirable. An obvious place to get a shower is at the RV park. But here are some alternatives: 1. Membership gyms: You can get a membership to some large gym outfits like Planet Fitness for as little as $10 a month. Free showers, exercise equipment, and free WiFi. 2. Public recreation centers: Many municipalities have a recreation center, some with a swimming pool. Buy a day pass, get a shower and access to whatever else is available. 3. National parks: We know, who’s gonna get into a national park campground without a reservation? Here’s a trick – the showers are open to all park visitors, not just the campers. Yes, bring a bunch of quarters, but hey, you get a “private” shower stall and lots of hot water. 4. Truck stops: Which, again, offer private shower stalls but also include towels, and most are cleaned before a new customer comes in. They can be a bit pricey, but heavenly oceans of hot water await.

Trailer safety chains

Use a side-to-side cross pattern to attach your chains under the hitch. This ensures that if your hitch separates, the tongue will fall onto the chains and not the ground, restricting the potential damage done. It also allows you to turn more tightly without them becoming entangled. From “RV Living: An Essential Guide to Full-time RVing and Motorhome Living” available here.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Women Who RV Facebook group

For the ladies out there, this group is for you. With more than 14,000 women as members, you're bound to make new connections, learn a whole bunch, and probably gossip over some wine or a spritzer.

Luxury RV resorts

Ah, resort life: the wind in your hair, martini in hand, your husband's snores coming from the couch inside … some things don't change no matter where you are. Whether you're looking for a place to stay, or just window shopping, check out these beautiful resorts.

