RV Daily Tips Newsletter 958

Issue 958 • August 23, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Run your fridge on an inverter?

Back in the “old days” some RV refrigerators had a “12-volt option,” allowing the refrigerator to run on 12 volts when motoring down the highway. Not many these days, so some ask, “Can I run my fridge on “shore power” via an inverter?” Technically, yes. In practice? The typical RV fridge cooling unit operated via an inverter will take a 30+ amp draw from your battery system – a pretty hefty load. It’s unlikely your vehicle engine will pump that kind of power back to your coach batteries, particularly if you’re talking about a towable rig. Unless you’re in an extremely hot country, your food will likely survive a day’s travel without the cooling unit operating. Just keep the fridge doors shut.

Stained “carpeted” ceiling?

An RVer with an off-white carpeted ceiling reported it was stained by water and mold. They wondered now that the leak was fixed what to “fix” the stains with? Others reported successfully using Kilz brand primer, applied with a roller. Fair warning: “It took 22 gallons of Kilz, and I painted all summer. It was a pain in the butt,” says one who did the paint job in a large Class A motorhome.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Tank level switch fix

If you find the rocker switch that you push to view the fluid levels in your fresh water and holding tanks gives up the ghost, don’t give up hope. They’re hard to find (maybe industry just wants you to replace the whole assembly). However, a small, push-button “momentary contact, normally open” switch can be glued onto the assembly. Take the wires off the hold switch and connect them to the new. Here’s a pair on Amazon.

Meals prepared in advance – veggie tip

Preparing vegetables for meals in advance and freezing them? “Always undercook vegetables slightly. This way once you reheat them, they don’t get mushy and disgusting.” From “RV Living Full Time: 100+ Amazing Tips, Secrets, Hacks & Resources to Motorhome Living.” Available on Amazon.com.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Favorite camping gadgets

Wondering what camping gadgets and accessories are hot on the market right now? Check out Amazon’s list of neat items that you may want for your RV.

Caves to explore in the U.S.

How many of these caves have you been to? This list of 15 incredible caves in the U.S. will surely bring out your inner explorer. Plus, who doesn’t love going into a cold cave this hot time of year?

