RV Daily Tips Newsletter 959

Issue 959 • August 27, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Easier backing in – day or night

“It is always best to get to an RV park in the daylight but if you ever need to back into a campsite in the dark it helps to have rope lights on hand. You can quickly plug them in and lay the rope lights on both sides of the parking pad to help illuminate and guide backing in. It is less stressful than trying to follow someone waving a flashlight around. If you are guiding someone backing up in the daylight, it is much easier for the driver to understand if you point in the direction the wheels need to turn. Making large turning circles with your arm and flapping like a chicken are next to impossible to understand! We have found that pointing in the direction the wheels should turn, spreading our hands out to the distance left to back up and slowly bringing them together until at the right distance and putting up two closed fists to indicate stop have helped to eliminate the flapping bird syndrome. It also performs better with the campground that inevitably congregates to watch someone back into a particularly tight spot.” Thanks to Nanci Dixon!

Environmentally friendlier bug killer

“Here is an insect killer that I have been using all of this year. No harmful chemicals. Mix half and half parts dish washing liquid and water together, put it in a sprayer and spray on any kind of insect. Also spray it where they walk around. It kills all of them dead. I use the cheapest dish washing liquid I can find.” Thanks to Curtis McRee

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

Found the Perfect RV spot? Keep it!

Found the perfect RV parking spot but too far from an electrical pedestal? Having this 25 ft. hook-up cord with 30 Amp adapter enables you to connect around other vehicles and from several parking spaces away. Never leave home without one! Buy yours here.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Add the letter G and then it’s gone!

JOIN THE NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Horror Stories (A place to share your story about a new RV you recently bought that is riddled with defects that your dealer or manufacturer can’t or won’t repair.)

MORE QUICK TIPS

How hot are your wheel bearings?

Your axle wheel bearings will need occasional attention. Feel with your hand at the hub to check for one that may be running hotter than the rest. Note: If the bearing is adjusted too tight or is running without grease it can get VERY hot! You must pay immediate attention to a hot bearing. They will either need more grease or adjustment, but replacement may be necessary. This is an excellent application for an infrared thermometer that will indicate the temperature at whatever it is pointed. From “So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]” Available here.

Maintain that trailer tongue

The tongue of your camper is a critically important component of your camper and must be maintained properly. Here are a couple of tips to maximize the life and usefulness of your trailer tongue. Oil the tongue jack mechanism, the tow-ball latch and the jack foot. Don’t forget to grease the tow ball. This ball receives the full weight of the camper and a lot of friction.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

20% off RoverPass, unlimited booking to over 6,000 campgrounds!

RoverPass Unlimited is the all-access fast pass to booking campgrounds online. It allows you to search and book at over 6,000 campgrounds and RV parks without a platform fee. You’ll also get priority booking and one-on-one access with customer service representatives. Click here to receive 20 percent off an unlimited membership.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



HitchItch

Ever wonder what other RVers are up to? How are they making money? How’d they remodel their rig so it looks that nice? HitchItch lists pages of blogs of fellow RVers so you can stay up to date, get advice, and learn how other RVers are living.

Norcold Refrigerators

Time for a new fridge for your RV? Or just curious about what’s available? Check here for the RV refrigerator lineup at Norcold, the most popular maker of RV refrigerators in America.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Monocular telescope connects to phone, wow!

This is one of the neatest gadgets we’ve seen in a while! This waterproof monocular telescope connects right to your phone, so you can take photos of that bird waaaaaaay over there. You can now photograph anything up to 10x closer than before. Great for birdwatching, concerts or shows, fishing, boating, or any sporting event; you’ll get the best shot and impress everyone! Bring this lightweight, single-hand focusing telescope with you everywhere. We already bought one! Learn more or order.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Two clocks go out to dinner. After they finish eating, one clock says to his friend, “I’m still hungry!” His friend replies, “So go back four seconds.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com