RV Daily Tips Newsletter 960

Issue 960 • August 28, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Don’t be shocked!

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

Remember that you should NEVER feel any kind of an electric shock when touching any part of your RV while you’re standing on the ground. If you do, then you have what’s called an RV Hot-Skin Voltage, which could be very dangerous. Some Hot-Skin Voltages are very low current, so they just tingle a bit and are not immediately life-threatening. But, just because it’s a low-level shock today, DO NOT put off fixing it until later. ANY Hot-Skin can become High-Current at any time, and that’s definitely life-threatening, especially if the ground is wet from the rain. If you feel any kind of shock from your RV (even a tingle), disconnect from shore power until you can determine the cause and get it fixed. (Learn more about RV Electricity by signing up for Mike’s RV Electricity Newsletter.)

Watch your washer floor tray

An RVer who had to replace his defunct RV wash machine got to replace more than he bargained for. The plastic spill tray didn’t contain leaks, and he has a nasty floor replacement job ahead of him. If you have a washer, you might want to add a periodic inspection of your spill tray to your maintenance list. Many are screwed down to the floor, and if the sealant around the screws doesn’t stay sealed, ruination could be the result.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

Unique RV Overnight Experiences at 600+ Wineries, Farms and More

With a Harvest Hosts membership (just $49/year), you can stay overnight at more than 600 wineries, farms, breweries and other attractions in North America for free! Harvest Hosts offers a unique alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can meet interesting people, taste great wines, eat fresh produce and stay in peaceful settings. Learn more here.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: His horse was named Tuesday

JOIN THE NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Horror Stories (A place to share your story about an RV you bought that is riddled with defects that your dealer or manufacturer can’t or won’t repair.)

MORE QUICK TIPS

Fire starter feedback caution

Reader Claude Denton responds to a suggestion we published on making fire starters out of paper shredder byproduct: “If you use that shredded paper for a fire starter, better make sure you are not near anything that will burn because paper embers may go up with the smoke and possibly start a fire where you don’t want it. Also, better have a fire extinguisher handy.” Thanks, Claude, for the safety pointer.

Storing your “stinky slinky”

For that menace, the “stinky slinky,” [sewer dump hose], I recommend getting a plastic tote with a sealable gasket for the lid. Trust me on this, the stinky slinky … well, it stinks. Hence, the name! I have stored it in a normal tote to find that wherever I have stored the tote, the area smells like poop. Yes, the bumpers in RVs have a place to slide and store the stinky slinky, but I have found that this location makes my bumper and the rear of the RV stink. You can wash out the tote, or throw it away if it becomes unusable down the line. You can’t do that with your RV bumper. From “The Simple Life Guide To RV Living: The Road to Freedom and the Mobile Lifestyle Revolution.” Available here.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com



Restore them overnight with Caravan Sensor Cleaner

Tank Sensors Reading Full?Restore them overnight with Caravan Sensor Cleaner Caravan’s highly concentrated, bio-enzymatic formula is guaranteed to remove the debris causing your tanks to misread. No driving necessary. No dangerous chemicals. No strong odors. Perfect for full-timers and permanently parked RVs. Learn more or buy at Amazon.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Amazon’s book deals and recommendations

This page on Amazon is dangerous for readers. You’ll find everything here from new releases and author interviews, to books on sale, to the NY Times best sellers. Spend some time exploring this page and get yourself a new book. Too much reading never hurt anyone!

Roaming RV

This Canadian blog has lots of great advice about RVing through Canada and the U.S., while also giving great expert tips about full-time life on the road.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

FUNNY HA HA! Today’s wacky, funny RVing item at Amazon.com. What a hoot!

Inflatable foot rest is comfortable for couch and passenger seat

Now that’s cool! Missing your favorite recliner? Miss it no more! This inflatable foot rest is perfect for lounging on the couch, in the chair by the campfire, or in the passenger seat for long drives. Take it on a plane ride, or take it to the grandkids’ soccer game (we know those can get long). It weighs less than 1 lb. and folds down small for travel. Learn more about this comfy foot rest here.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

My wife and I can never agree on vacations. I want to travel somewhere tropical and stay in 5-star hotels, and she wants to come with me!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com