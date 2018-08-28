RV Daily Tips Newsletter 961

Issue 961 • August 29, 2018

QUICK TIPS



A deduction regarding induction (cooking)

In response to a tip on how to keep the inside of your RV cool when needing to cook in a pan or skillet, Rob Stewart puts in his two cents: “We have been using a portable induction cooktop. It is nearly 100% efficient at heating the pan and not the surrounding air. We also use it in the cooler temperatures because unlike propane, it releases no extra water vapor into the coach.” Thanks, Rob. Hope the idea “pans out” for other readers!

Keep those air conditioner coils clean

Keeping the coils clean will prolong the life of your cooling unit. Besides dirt and dust, you may also find the “cotton” from cottonwood trees, or the pollen from various other trees, obstructing the coils. The best way to clean them: (1) Turn the unit off while you’re working on it. (2) Use an air compressor to blow out the debris (carefully – don’t bend the fins). (3) Apply a coil cleaning product (here’s a no-rinse one from Amazon) and let it soak for a few minutes or the time recommended on the can. (4) If directed, rinse with low-pressure water. (5) Use the air compressor again to blow out remaining water. Thanks to Deanna!

MORE QUICK TIPS

Making a case for RV driving school

By Jerry Minchey

Being skilled at driving (and backing) your RV not only makes you safer, but it can add a lot of joy to your RVing experience. When you’re backing into a campsite with half a dozen people watching you and you haven’t backed your rig since last year (or even if it was only last month), you’re probably not going to get it right the first time – maybe not even on the fifth try. This situation takes some joy out of your RVing experience. The best way to learn to drive your rig is to take a course with a certified instructor and let him teach you in your own RV … Or get some cardboard boxes and go to a Walmart parking lot early on a Sunday morning when it’s almost empty and practice turning, backing, etc. It’s not as good as taking a course, but you can learn a lot this way. And if you run over a cardboard box, it’s no big deal.

Remember, reading a book and practicing is not the same as actually taking an RV driving course; even if you get the book, still make plans to take a driving course as soon as you can. I’m an instrument-rated pilot with over 2,000 hours of flying time, but I haven’t flown much in several years. I remember reading an article in one of the flying magazines that said that doctors had the highest accident rate of any group of pilots. The reasons the article gave were that doctors didn’t take enough time to do an adequate preflight check of the plane or the weather, they didn’t fly enough to stay proficient, and they were overconfident. In other words, they had more confidence in their ability to fly than was justified. Make sure this doesn’t describe you when you’re driving or towing your RV. In addition to the safety factor, imagine pulling into a campground and backing your rig (motorhome, fifth-wheel or camper) perfectly into your camping space the first time – even with everyone watching. That in itself makes the cost of the driving course worthwhile. From ” RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget.” Available here.

Hide-a-bed? Hide-a-pain

Many people find hide-a-beds stashed away in the dinette or couch to be pretty uncomfortable. Here are two suggestions from RVers on making them a bit more bearable: First, unfold a sleeping bag onto the bed and cover with a sheet. The sheet holds the bag in place, making it a bit softer. Or, another RVer puts down a piece of 4″ memory foam over the folded-out bed. When the foam isn’t in use, he stores it under, or on, the master bed.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Kellogg Show

Wonder what it’s like living in an RV with a family of 14? Yes, we said 14. The Kellogg family has been traveling full-time in their RV for four years. This is their blog. Read it and then go run around your RV and admire all the child-free space you have.

Best diner in every state

Everyone loves a good diner, right? You can get breakfast, lunch or dinner at any time of day and you always pretty much know what to expect. Taste of Home has put together this list of the best diner in every state. Bon appetit!

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A man walks into a bar and sits down. He asks the bartender, “Can I have a cigarette?” The bartender replies, “Sure, the cigarette machine is over there.” So he walks over to the machine and as he is about to order a cigarette, the machine suddenly says, “Oy, you bloody idiot!” The man says with surprise in his voice, “That’s not very nice.” He returns to his bar stool without a cigarette and asks the bartender for some peanuts. The bartender passes the man a bowl of peanuts and the man hears one of the peanuts speak, “Ooh, I like your hair.” The man says to the bartender, “Hey, what’s going on here? Your cigarette machine is insulting me and this peanut is coming on to me!” The bartender replies, “Oh, that’s because the machine is out of order and the peanuts are complimentary.”

