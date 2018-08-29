RV Daily Tips Newsletter 962

Issue 962 • August 30, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Tow RV and utility trailer? Here’s a plug for you.

If you occasionally pull a utility trailer that doesn’t “talk to” your 7-pin connector and you don’t like fussing with a 4-pin/7-pin adapter, here’s a neat connector for your tow rig that’ll do both. Available for less than $16 here.

“Whitening” discolored exterior plastic

Exterior plastic on your RV discolored? Some RVers say if it’s white plastic, try spraying it with water with a little bit of Rit brand blue dye. Be sure to mask off any unaffected areas with shop towels taped into place to keep the solution from drooling down where it shouldn’t.

Double refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

I know it’s happened to me many times – I’ve opened the fridge (even slowly) after driving down the road and a heavy jar has fallen on my toe – “OW!” – because it shifted in the fridge. Never have that happen again with these easy-to-install double refrigerator bars. These spring-loaded bars can also be placed in cupboards or in closets. Order for a good price here.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: The B comes after it!

MORE QUICK TIPS

What’s important when motorhome shopping?

Overall Condition – Search for units that are in fine or excellent condition. Walk away from those that need work, are unfinished projects, have sat unused for years, have been neglected or show any sign of water leaks or just haven’t been kept up. Driveability – Search for units that are easy to drive. Don’t take the seller’s word. Find out yourself by driving. Keep in mind that some coaches, even new ones, are dangerous to drive, tiresome to handle and can involve spending thousands trying to resolve handling issues. When you test drive a motorhome, take it out on the highway and get it up to 60 mph. If you have to keep a death grip on the wheel to keep from crashing, walk away from the deal, no matter the price. Floor plan – Make a list of your floor plan’s “must haves” and “must avoids.” Use that list to quickly eliminate coaches with floor plans that don’t meet your needs. From “Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned.” Available here.

Make your TV/cable connectors in basement storage more accessible

If the TV and/or satellite cable connectors are stashed away inside a basement storage unit (and probably under a “weather-tight cover,” too), you’re probably tired of skinning up your fingers and breaking your back when hooking up. Phil Piazza has a workaround. “What I did was get two short sections of cable that would reach to the outside of the trailer. That way I would only have to fight my way thru connecting to the RV once. I then put male adapters on the ends. I have one hooked to the cable input and one to the satellite input and it makes life a lot easier and no skinned fingers!” Thanks, Phil!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

You loved the spray; DEET-free mosquito repellent wipes really work!

Back by popular demand, these DEET-free mosquito and tick repellent wipes really work! We had previously recommended the spray, but for those of you who don’t need it that often, or like the convenience of throwing a wipe or two in your day pack, these are perfect. Like we said before, as RVers, we’re going to need this stuff! Learn more or order here.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Solo Woman RV

Janet Groene has lived full-time on the road in her RV for more than ten years. She has a lot to say about the lifestyle, and she has a travel-writing career under her belt. Enjoy her blog posts about her RV-lovin’ life.

Audible

If you like podcasts, why not try an audiobook for those long driving days? Audible, by Amazon, gives you a free audiobook with a trial subscription, so give it a go and see what you think. It’s a great way to read!

An umbrella that fits in your pocket? Yup!

You heard it here first! This lightweight umbrella folds down inside a waterproof case to fit inside your purse or pocket. Nearly the same size as your sunglasses case, this umbrella is perfect for day trips and travel. This little umbrella is only 6″ long and weighs a mere 6 oz.; you’ll never get tired of carrying this around! Learn more or order here.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A man tells a neighbor, “I just bought a new hearing aid. It cost me $4,000, but it’s state of the art. It works perfectly.” “Really?” answers the neighbor, “What kind is it?” “12:30.”

