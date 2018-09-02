RV Daily Tips Newsletter 963

Issue 963 • September 3, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Low clearance caution



If you’re relying on the “low clearance” signs on some overpasses, be careful, observes Nikki Harnish. Nikki adds, “A paving job may have been done and the sign not changed. That could subtract another two to four inches from the total height.” Highway head-bangers! Thanks, Nikki!

Dishware cabinet mod

Want to keep your dinnerware safe and in place in your cabinet? One enterprising RVer used a hole saw (and presumably a jigsaw, too) to cut the appropriate holes in 1/4″ plywood. On the base of the plywood, he used 1/2″ dimensional lumber to give the right “lift” off the cabinet floor. Found on Facebook, posted by John Swinford.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Easy knee protection

Got some “knee work” to do when RVing? An earlier reader suggested the use of a carpet piece for patella protection. Tim Slack has another idea: “I seem to accumulate gloves in our coach: full leather, leather/denim, heavy cloth, all kinds. Sometimes I don’t even know where they came from … maybe they breed in warm conditions. Anyway, I always seem to have one or two pairs handy when I need to do something in or around one of the bays. I just put a pair or two down on the ground where needed and enjoy gravel-free kneeling.” Thanks, Tim!

Simplify your RV meals

Try cooking one-dish meals with an easy to make side. Most RV kitchen spaces aren’t meant for gourmet cooking. Try pairing one dish with a simple salad or another side you can easily put together. From “RV Living Full Time: 100+ Amazing Tips, Secrets, Hacks & Resources to Motorhome Living.” Available here.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



RVing Women

This a national group of 2,000 women of all ages who travel independently with RVs. Some are retired and travel full time. Others still work and participate in weekend rallies. No matter how long you’ve been on the road, you can always learn something, and this group is a great resource for solo women RVers.

Top hiking trails in our National Parks

Thank you, AARP! This list will guide you on some of the most beautiful hikes in our country. Click here to stock up on some new hiking gear and get yourself out on the trails.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Two hikers making their way through bear country come around a corner to spot their worst fear: a grizzly. Without pausing a fraction of a second, one of the hikers takes off running, prompting the bear to charge. Forced into action, the second hiker turns and sprints after the first. “What are you thinking?” he shouts ahead. “You’re not supposed to run in a situation like this. You can’t outrun a bear!” “I don’t have to outrun the bear,” his friend shouts back over his shoulder. “I just have to outrun you!”

