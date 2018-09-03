RV Daily Tips Newsletter 964

Issue 964 • September 4, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

Cat got your tongue? Not with this!

If you’re really interested in loading your trailer correctly, you need to be able to measure the tongue weight. That’s because the tongue weight should be between 10% and 15% of the loaded trailer weight so it handles correctly. But how to measure tongue weight? Well with a tongue weight scale, of course. While these aren’t cheap at $150 to $160, I think they’re a great investment for the safety of your family while towing. There are two basic models: one that goes up to 1,000 lbs., and one that goes up to 2,000 lbs. The 1,000 lb. version would be a little better if you have a trailer under 7,500 lbs. GVW. But the 2,000 lb. version would be good for any large trailer over 7,500 lbs. GVW that you could fit on a ball hitch. Here’s the 1,000# version and here’s the 2,000# version.



“De-mess-tify” oil filter removal

Changing your own oil? Oil filter removal can be a real mess. After loosening the filter enough to move it by hand, cover the filter with a one-gallon freezer bag. Oozy oil goes in the bag, along with the filter. Sealed up, it’s ready to take to the appropriate disposal/recycle center.

MEET UP IN HERSHEY: Mark your calendar for

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

20% off RoverPass, unlimited booking to over 6,000 campgrounds!

RoverPass Unlimited is the all-access fast pass to booking campgrounds online. It allows you to search and book at over 6,000 campgrounds and RV parks without a platform fee. You’ll also get priority booking and one-on-one access with customer service representatives. Click here to receive 20 percent off an unlimited membership.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Incorrectly

Hey guys! Store your stuff in your belly! No kidding — really! Some women find a big belly attractive. And when you have plenty of room in those bellies to store things. . . hey, that’s special! Learn more.

MORE QUICK TIPS

“Polish” off those pesky ants

Here’s a “one we haven’t tried, but” tip: Faithful reader PennyPA swears by the use of Glade furniture spray — not just for quick dust-ups, but for chasing pesky ants out of your rig. Says our informant, “(1) It’s safer to use around pets (but still follow the instructions); (2) It kills the ants immediately and if you spray along a trail of them, it kills the ants on the trail and acts as a repellent for almost a week; (3) It’s much less expensive than ant spray; and (4) It smells so much better than ant spray! We currently are using apple/cinnamon but, so far, it appears any fragrance will work.” She adds a cautionary note — unless you like the sound of your smoke alarm, keep the spray away from it. Thanks, PennyPA!

Hints for downsizing to fulltime RVing

Pick up each item you own and ask yourself if it sparks joy. In other words, does it make you happy? If not get rid of it. Sort by category, not location: Don’t start with the bedrooms, and then the study, and then the kitchen, etc.; do all of your clothes and then all your books, and so on. Tidy each category all at one time. Don’t do a little bit today and more tomorrow. You’ll never get finished. Go through all of your clothes at one time and then all of your books at one time. Don’t keep gifts just because you would feel guilty if you threw them away. After you have experienced the joy of the gift-giving moment, you can donate the gift without feeling guilty. The gift has served its purpose. From “Secrets of RVing on Social Security: How to Enjoy the Motorhome and RV Lifestyle While Living on Your Social Security Income.” Available here.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Keep gray tank odors away

AND MAKE MORE ROOM UNDER YOUR SINKS

HepvO is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve, HepvO utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system. Learn more. is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve,utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



ParkTracks

Tired of hearing ambulances out the window? Your neighbor’s new puppy driving you nuts? ParkTracks, from the National Park Service, plays a track of sounds from our National Parks to relax you. Sit back, close your windows, then your eyes, and transport yourself to paradise.

Viewbug photo contests

Visit this site and win yourself a new camera! Viewbug lists tons of current photo contests with prizes like cash, cameras, printers, and other neat tech gadgets. Good luck!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

JOIN THE NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Horror Stories (A place to share your story about a new RV you recently bought that is riddled with defects that your dealer or manufacturer can’t or won’t repair.)

Cordless vac gets sky-high rating

More than 12,000 Amazon customers have given this Black and Decker CHV1410L cordless hand vacuum an excellent rating. It boasts lithium technology, strong suction and fade-free power. With a translucent bagless dirt bowl, the dirt is easy to see and empty. Ever-ready, the hand vac can hold a charge for up to 18 months. Perfect for the RV! Learn more or order.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

As I was walking down the street, I noted a man with a large pole in his hand and stopped to ask, “Are you a pole-vaulter?” His response was, “No, I’m German, but how did you know my name was Walter?”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com