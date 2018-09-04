RV Daily Tips Newsletter 965

Issue 965 • September 5, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Warning about LP appliances in slide-out

A reader, who asked to remain anonymous, passed this along: “Do you have any propane appliances in a slide-out? If so, most likely there’s a rubber propane hose that flexes every time you put your slide out or bring it in. Over time the rubber can dry out and can start to leak. The hose can also become kinked, preventing propane from flowing to the appliance(s). You should periodically check for problems before it becomes serious.” We’ll let you draw your own conclusions as to the anonymity request! Thanks, Anon E. Mouse!

Temporary fix for blown skylight

Here’s a “hope it never happens to you, but . . .” suggestion. An RVer had the misfortune of meeting up with a particularly difficult hailstorm, which broke out a skylight. With no available RV repair tech available, what to do? The RVer got an umbrella, pushed it from inside the RV up to roof level, then hit the “deploy” button, then pulled it back down tight and secured the handle. Might not be too great if a lot of wind shows up, but hey, for a short spell it may be a solution.

MORE QUICK TIPS

RV check-out procedure

Reader Al Butler has an interesting approach to ensuring that all things are secured before breaking camp. Al and his wife write the subject of concern on a key tag – for example, “Awning Out” or “A/C–Furnace” – to note that the awning is extended or the furnace turned on. A separate tag is used for all issues, and these tags are hung on a hook. When the awning is rolled in, the furnace turned off, etc., then the key tag is removed from the hook and put away. A quick look at the hook before starting up the rig ensures that all is taken care of. Thanks, Al.

Help your RV reefer cool down quicker

Assist your fridge with ice bottles: You can fill it with ice water bottles (three or four in the freezer and in the fridge section) to cool it down. A bottle of frozen water lasts three times as long as any blue frozen pak, and when it does thaw you have drinking water. From “100 RV Tips and Tricks (Mack’s RV Handbook.” Available here.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Where to camp near the Hershey RV Show

and other great information from the Campers Inn Blog. This is a great website with tons of information about RVing. We’ll see you in Hershey!

GoRVing Reddit

A Reddit feed for everyone who wants to “talk shop.” Everything here from RV modifications (and photos), advice, tips, information on buying and selling, and just about everything else RV-related.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A dad coming back to his campsite for sunscreen while the rest of his family plays at the lake notices a van pulling up into a neighboring empty site. As soon as the engine dies, the doors fly open and four children of varying ages burst out and fly into a frenzy of activity. Their parents follow quickly behind them, with the mom and dad unloading gear as the kids rake the area, set up the tent, and arrange the fire pit. Amazed at their efficiency, the dad with the sunscreen walks over and watches for a moment more before commenting to the other father, “I’ve never seen a family work so well together—or so fast. I’m amazed!” “Yeah,” the other dad says while unrolling a sleeping bag. “We live a few hours away and our policy is that nobody gets to go to the bathroom after the drive until the camp is set up.”

