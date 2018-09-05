RV Daily Tips Newsletter 966

Issue 966 • September 6, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

OUR READER FORUM IS LIVE

After a lot of work, we have finally launched our RVtravel.com reader forum. We’ll officially announce it in this coming Saturday’s RV Travel Newsletter. But if you’d like to be among the first to register (your name and email is all that’s required), you can start posting questions, comments, advice or whatever is on your mind. Click here.

QUICK TIPS

More help with after-dark RV backing

“I try to never arrive after dark, but when I do I place four LED camping lanterns out: two at the back corners, one on the slide side where I need to mark any obstruction, one on the opposite side so I can see the direction I need to go.” You’ll find them on Amazon. Thanks, Joseph Weinstein!

Buy a musty-smelling RV?

We often hear of RVers who want to know what magic potion can eliminate “that musty smell in an RV.” If you’re shopping for an RV and smell that musty odor, STOP! Musty odors are often attached to water damage – a terminal issue. Look closely for signs of water stains, including inside every single cabinet. If you find water stains or feel a “soft” wall or ceiling, RUN, don’t walk, away from that rig.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

West Coast RV Camping Guide

It’s hard to beat a Moon Handbook for information and accuracy. Camp with your RV anywhere from Mission Bay near San Diego to Orcas Island near the Canadian border. The thick guidebook includes a variety of RV parks and campgrounds from scenic state parks to convenient roadside stopovers, including dog-friendly and wheelchair accessible options. Plus maps, and guides to what to do in each area. Published July 2018. Learn more or order.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: A is D’s aunt

JOIN THE NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Horror Stories (A place to share your story about a new RV you recently bought that is riddled with defects that your dealer or manufacturer can’t or won’t repair.)

MORE QUICK TIPS

Another take on holding tank chemicals

“In eight plus years of fulltiming, I never put any chemicals in my holding tanks. After about a week all the smell was all gone and I have been chemical free in my tanks ever since.” Thanks to Fred & Judy Ceppa

Route planning tips

By Matt Jones

Plan your route ahead of time. We discovered that we could get free maps from state Tourist Boards and good advice from local Chambers of Commerce. From the latter you can learn about local, free attractions as well as the best sites within their borders; they may also send you coupons for everything from restaurants to museums. They’re a good source for info on free festivals and fairs that may tickle your fancy. From “RV Living: An Essential Guide to Full-time RVing and Motorhome Living.” Available here.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Amazon Deals of the Day!

Here are more than 1,000 special deals, just for today. And the items just keep on changing. If you can’t find a great deal here on something you want, then, well, you must not need anything. If nothing else, it sure is fun to poke around here to see the incredible array of cool stuff that’s available at this very moment at bargain prices! Click here for today’s deals!

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



The Foliage Network

This website shows you all the foliage maps around the U.S. Start planning your road trips to see the beautiful colors! See photos, places to stay, foliage routes and live webcams.

Little Vintage Trailers

Even if you don’t want to buy a little vintage trailer (even though we all wish we could!), this website shows off the cutest trailers for sale. Read articles about vintage trailers, buy art prints, view campgrounds and “glampgrounds” and learn how to decorate your trailer to make it just as cute.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Oh, it’s so cute:

Your doggie’s very own backpack!

Click to see it and learn more.

Clean your CPAP machine with this!

Our survey last week revealed that 51% of you (or your partner) use a CPAP machine. Wow! When was the last time you thoroughly cleaned your machine? They get dirty inside. This highly rated cleaning kit will remove all those yucky germs and bacteria. The extendable brush expands to 7 feet, but folds up into a small plastic bag to conserve space. If you use a CPAP, you’ll want this.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

If you’re an American and go into the bathroom to use the urinal and you come out of bathroom as an American, what are you while you’re in the bathroom?

European.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com