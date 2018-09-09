RV Daily Tips Newsletter 967

Issue 967 • September 10, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

Overheated hubs

If you will be using an infrared thermometer – or just hand-touch the hub – don’t do that after using the brakes, as the brake shoes will heat up the drum and give you a false reading. Somewhere where you have lots of room, like a highway pull-off or rest area, pull in slowly after downshifting and pretty much let the RV come to a stop without much of a brake application. Then you will get a more accurate reading.” Thanks to George Bliss.

Time to defrost the fridge?

RV refrigerator seemingly not as cold as it should be? Open the fridge door and examine the cooling fins at the back of the compartment. If they’re coated with ice, it’s time to defrost. Shut off the fridge, remove the food to an ice chest with ice, insert a pan of hot water and close door. Prepare to mop up the meltdown. Reload and restart.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

JOIN US IN HERSHEY

Please meet with RVtravel.com in Hershey, Pennsylvania, this week at the country’s largest RV show. It begins Wednesday and continues through the weekend. If you attend, please stop by the Power Play Room in Giant Arena at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday through Sunday, for a one-hour RV Travel Meetup. Editor Chuck Woodbury will be there along with some of the RVT staff.

20% off RoverPass, unlimited booking to over 6,000 campgrounds!

RoverPass Unlimited is the all-access fast pass to booking campgrounds online. It allows you to search and book at over 6,000 campgrounds and RV parks without a platform fee. You’ll also get priority booking and one-on-one access with customer service representatives. Click here to receive 20 percent off an unlimited membership.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): What are the next three letters in this combination? O T T F F S S

STAY WARM: Cold weather is coming soon. Need a portable space heater? Click here.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Easy tip to help back up the trailer

Trouble backing up your fifth wheel or travel trailer? You know that you need to turn the wheel the opposite direction of where you want the trailer tail to go, but training yourself is the hard part. Hold the steering wheel at the bottom with your hand – whichever way you move your hand when there, the trailer tail will follow.

Savin’ for the breakdown

by Jerry Minchey

With most insurance policies you can either pay your insurance all in one annual payment or you can pay monthly. That’s the way to look at RV maintenance expenses. Things may go bad a little bit at a time, but you usually don’t know it until all of a sudden when something totally fails. In other words, most maintenance problems hit you all at once but put some money in your maintenance account each month, and when something expensive happens, you’ve already paid for it. Of course, this money is in addition to your emergency fund, which should be for a true emergency and not just for predictable expenses. Every mile you drive you’re using up your gasoline (or diesel fuel). You’re also using up your tires, but you pay for tires every few years not a little for every trip. Even if you took a 500-mile trip and didn’t have to spend anything on maintenance, that doesn’t mean you didn’t get that much closer to having to spend some money on repairs. One RVer told me that every time he puts $100 worth of gas in his rig he also puts $100 in an envelope that he keeps for maintenance expenses. My maintenance doesn’t run to nearly that much, but his technique may not be a bad idea.

From “RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget.” Available here.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Finally! A Solution for Smaller RV Sinks!

Road & Home™ is your go-to for your RV faucet needs. With a selection of styles designed specifically for the smaller blueprint of an RV, we have just what you need to get the job done! To shop the Road & Home selection of kitchen and bath faucets, click here.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



National Parks maintenance

Use this tool, based on NPS data, to learn more about deferred maintenance at NPS sites across the county, in your state, and at your favorite park. Find out how the NPS prioritizes maintenance work, and the estimated cost of the repairs. You can also find information about the road conditions at each park site, which is always useful for the RV.

The best mystery books of 2017

There’s nothing like curling up in the RV at night with a good book. Here’s a list of gripping mystery books to keep you readin’!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Facebook Groups You May like

•Fleetwood RV Owners Group.

•Solar Powered RVs and Boondocking.

•Free BLM and National Forest Camping. Best-selling vent cover!

Keep rain out and fresh air inside your RV

Few add-ons are more enthusiastically endorsed by RVers as MaxxAir vents. This is the original and best-selling model. Install this over your RV vents, then keep them open in any weather. On rainy days, air from inside your RV can exit without a single drop of rain coming inside. Keep your vents open during storage and while driving. Learn more or order.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: E N T. Each letter represents the first letter in the written numbers: One, Two, Three, Four, Five, etc.

JOIN THE NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Horror Stories (A place to share your story about a new RV you recently bought that is riddled with defects that your dealer or manufacturer can’t or won’t repair.)

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Becoming a vegetarian is a big missed steak.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com