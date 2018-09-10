RV Daily Tips Newsletter 968

Issue 968 • September 11, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Don’t get stung!

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

I learned a long time ago that a trailer parked for any length of time is the perfect spot for a wasp nest in the trailer tongue/coupler. Wasps don’t take kindly to disturbing them and will reward you with a bunch of stings. So I always sent my road crew out with a can of wasp spray for a little spritz inside the hole before lowering the coupler down on the ball. Any wasp spray should work, but my wife likes the ones with a long distance stream since she can get the wasp nests out of the eves from far away.

Trailer rocking?

If your trailer rocks, even with your stabilizers engaged, check your leaf springs. Worn leaf springs can create quite a seismic disturbance!

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): This belongs to you, but everyone else uses it. What is it?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Spray lube can storage

Finding it hard to find a place to put those cans of WD-40 and similar spray lube cans? The irksome things just get up and roll around, or in a worst-case scenario, run up against something and squirt. Here’s a suggestion from Lew Wilkinson on Facebook. He stores his in a “magazine” storage bin. You can find them on Amazon.

The realities of motorhome fuel mileage

With uncertainty about long-term fuel prices, motorhome buyers are often concerned with how many miles per gallon a motorhome might get. It is a very reasonable concern – as some motorhomes will only get 6 to 8 miles per gallon. The reality is, if you only drive your motorhome three thousand miles per year (which is the average), miles per gallon won’t make a huge difference in the long run. But if you plan to put a lot of miles on your coach each year, the fuel costs can be significant.

When it comes to fuel mileage, here’s what you can expect: Most gas Class A coaches powered by the Ford Triton V10 motor will get 7 to 10 miles per gallon, depending on how they are driven. Fuel mileage goes down at higher speed and in mountainous terrain or driving with a headwind. Most gas Class C coaches powered by either big block Ford or Chevy motors will get 8 to 11 miles per gallon. … If your goal is to get the absolute best fuel mileage in any motorhome, simply keep the speed under 62 miles per hour. At higher speeds, the wind resistance puts a higher demand on the engine which requires more fuel. Driving 65 mph will drop fuel mileage by 20%. Driving 70 mph will drop fuel mileage by 40% (except in large diesel pushers).

—From “Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned“

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Keep gray tank odors away

AND MAKE MORE ROOM UNDER YOUR SINKS

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



37 ways to reduce waste

We all know we produce too much waste (and no, not the waste that comes from too many beans). This website, Small Family Footprint, has put together a great list of ways to be mindful about waste. Worth a read to get you thinking.

Drivin’ & Vibin’

This family of three lives full-time on the road and writes great blog posts about living minimally and mindfully.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Your name

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Q: What do you call a blind dinosaur?

A: Doyouthinkhesaurus

Q: What do you call a blind dinosaur’s dog?

A: DoyouthinkhesaurusRex!

Thanks to the movie “Jurassic Park” for the joke!

