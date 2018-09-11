RV Daily Tips Newsletter 969

Issue 969 • September 12, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Keep your sink drain clean to avoid “stink”

Working in the RV galley generates all kinds of small waste particles. If they go down the sink drain, they can form a “stink generator,” and they can foul up your tank level probes. Get thee to the hardware store and obtain the appropriately sized stainless steel sink drain screen. Clean it out frequently — by tossing the contents in the trash, not down the drain. Here’s a good one, if you’re not near a hardware store.

Another caulking cartridge preservation trick

Face it, who wants to throw away half a tube of roof caulking? It’s expensive, and you never know when you’ll need it. So you stick a bolt or screw down the snoot, maybe wrap it with a turn or two of electrical tape, and hope the next time you need it the goop will flow. And many times, it doesn’t. Here’s a trick we haven’t tried, but we pass it along for your consideration: When you’re done with the sealing job, relieve the pressure from the tube’s contents, pull a little bit out of the end of the tube (maybe with a screw or bolt!), then fill up the void with petroleum jelly. Supposed to keep the air out, and the contents usable. When ready to use next time, push out the petro-jel and wipe the tube clean before squishing the good stuff. And, to be safe, make sure to throw away the first bit of the sealant, lest there be an unwelcome reaction between the goop and the ersatz seal.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Save time at the border crossing

Planning on an RV adventure into Mexico or Canada, but on a tight schedule? Call ahead to the border crossing and check for crossing times. If there’s a long wait, check and see if another nearby crossing has a better offering. Here’s a website that shows current crossing times.

Fifth-wheelers, beware hitch chucking!

Because fifth-wheel hitches are anywhere from 14 to 18 inches above the bed, they can be susceptible to chucking, where the coupler jaws grab the kingpin. This is mainly a problem with less expensive setups. If you spend more on a better fifth-wheel hitch that adjusts to keep a tight grip on the kingpin, chucking is all but eliminated.

— From So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]

Clean your microwave with no hassle!

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Dog and cat breeds banned from airline travel

Did you know there are 44 dog breeds and four cat breeds that are unable to travel by plane? With the holidays coming up, it’s good to know if Fido can or can’t join you on your trip. Read about health risks here and find out everything you need to know about traveling by airplane with your pet.

Monty’s Musings

El Monte RV runs a great blog about living and traveling in an RV. There’s some unique information on here about camping at sporting events, concerts and tailgating events.

Book explores nomadic, RV workcamper culture

This is not an upbeat read, but it’s fascinating. Author Jessica Bruder traveled with many RV nomads as they moved about the USA working along the way, many just to survive. She spent a lot of time with those who work seasonally at Amazon.com warehouses, which is tough work. The book paints a rather dark picture of this nomadic life, but it does allow a peek into one that most RVtravel.com readers are not familiar with. We highly recommend giving it a read. Learn more or order.

