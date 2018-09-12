RV Daily Tips Newsletter 970

Issue 970 • September 13, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Heat pump versus regular furnace

New to RV heat pumps? They work pretty well until temps drop into the 30s. If frost is in the weather forecast, best to use your regular furnace – they usually pump heat to the plumbing system, where the heat pump only warms up the interior of the coach. You don’t want frozen pipes!

Winterizing – more than just RV plumbing

Winterizing the plumbing system is what most people think about, but what about the rest of it?

• Have you removed all the freezables from inside the coach?

• Is the inside clean and free of any food debris? Think mice.

• Have you removed or sealed any materials that can be made into nests? Think mice.

• Is the roof and its seals in good condition? Think melting snow in the spring.

• Have you covered your RV? This really helps to protect the RV and extend its life.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Protect your RV’s slideout with this rubber seal lubricant

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): What English word retains the same pronunciation, even after you take away the last four of its five letters?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Measure your RV at its full height

Responding to a tip on measuring the height of your RV for safety, Terry Weymouth writes to remind us: “It should go without saying – but often it doesn’t – in the case of 5th wheels and even travel trailers, measure the height when connected to the tow vehicle.” Point well taken, Terry – Thanks!.

Freezing leftovers?

Never put hot food in the freezer. That can lead to the growth of harmful bacteria. Always let your food cool down to room temp. This will also allow for the food to have room to properly expand once frozen. —From RV Living Full Time: 100+ Amazing Tips, Secrets, Hacks & Resources to Motorhome Living.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Make an omelette in seconds!

37 RV hacks

We’re pretty amazed by all the neat stuff on here! Most of these projects are pretty easy too! Read this list to get inspired and start saving space in your RV.

Best fall festivals in the U.S.

The Travel Channel has spoken! These are the best fall festivals in the U.S. Start planning!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Queue

