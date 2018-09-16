RV Daily Tips Newsletter 971

Issue 971 • September 17, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Burner too hot? Lift up the pot!

If your gas range burner still won’t turn “low” enough for some stuff not to burn, here’s a hint from one enterprising RVer. She takes the rack out of her convection oven, puts it over the burner, and puts her cooking pot on top of the rack. The additional “lift” above the burner is enough to keep the pot from getting too hot.

Use windshield “shades” for your RV skylight

RV skylight giving off too much heat or light? Hit the auto parts store and buy some windshield “shades.” Attach them to the ceiling under the offending skylight using double-stick Velcro tape.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

FROM THE RVTRAVEL.COM READER FORUM

Disaster at the back door

From Mike Sherman: We had a camper at our RV park with a 30′ travel trailer that had 2 doors. They only used one door for entry and exit, the stairs for the second door remained tucked away, not in use. Well, the elderly wife got up in the middle of the night and was apparently slightly disoriented, and walked out of the rig using the ‘non-operational’ door and ended up on the ground, injured, and had to be transported to the hospital via ambulance. So: #1) Open the stairs, even if you don’t plan on using that door, and #2) make all doors operational for safety reasons in the event a quick exit is mandatory due to an emergency. Comment here.

Now Your Hose Goes the Distance!

DON’T COME UP SHORT WHEN HOOKING UP

Dump station too far? Easily combine two waste hoses to extend your reach. Road & Home™’s Waste Hose Coupler connects two waste hoses with barbed ends which slide into the hose and create a seal. To shop your waste removal needs, click here.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): A thief enters a shop and threatens the clerk, trying to force him to open the safe. The clerk says, “The code for the safe is different every day, and if you hurt me, you’ll never get the code.” The thief hears this and manages to guess the code on his own. How was he able to do it?

Unique RV Overnight Experiences at 600+ Wineries, Farms and More

With a Harvest Hosts membership (just $49/year), you can stay overnight at more than 600 wineries, farms, breweries and other attractions in North America for free! Harvest Hosts offers a unique alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can meet interesting people, taste great wines, eat fresh produce and stay in peaceful settings. Learn more here.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Some possible financial help to buy an RV

In the market for an RV but aren’t sure you can afford it? Check with your tax consultant – you may be able to write off the loan interest on your tax return. The money you save there might be the edge you need if you’re getting an RV loan.

RV journal writing

A journal is not a diary with your innermost thoughts. It’s a chronological list of what happened in your life. Not everything, of course, just the things and events that you think you might possibly want to know a year from now.

Here is a partial list of the kind of things and events that you should consider recording. What went wrong with your rig. What you did to fix the problem with your rig. What date you installed that new refrigerator. When you replaced that tire that blew out and how much you paid for it. (Of course, if you keep a maintenance log for your RV, you don’t need to put this information in your journal. There’s no need to list things in two places.) When you bought that new keyboard and how much you paid for it. The names of the camp hosts where you stayed when you were in AZ. The names of people and the names of their dogs you met at different campgrounds. Nothing impresses people and makes them feel like you really remember them than knowing their dog’s name.

Basically, jot down anything you think you might possibly want to know a year from now. Three to five minutes a day is all it will take, and you will be surprised how much you will use and appreciate this information. From — RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Amazon Deals of the Day!

Here are more than 1,000 special deals, just for today. And the items just keep on changing. If you can’t find a great deal here on something you want, then, well, you must not need anything. If nothing else, it sure is fun to poke around here to see the incredible array of cool stuff that’s available at this very moment at bargain prices! Click here for today’s deals!

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Resources for RVers with problem RVs

Fed up with your defective RV? We’ve created a page for you! Visit this page to find resources to report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Online resources for RVers

If you’d like to learn about a whole bunch of great online resources for RVers, this is a great place to start.

Have a website you like and think other RVers might like it too? Send it to emily (at) rvtravel.com . Thanks!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Lap desk puts your back to rest!

If you find yourself using your computer on your lap, reading your Kindle on the couch, or having a hard time holding that heavy hardback, you need this lap desk! Staff writer Emily uses this when she works and highly recommends it. The desk has eight adjustable levels and even has a stopper to hold objects upright. Great for those who have lower back pain or terrible posture (ahem, Emily). Learn more or order.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: The code to the safe was the word “different.”

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Q: Why don’t mummies like to go camping?

A: Because they’re afraid to unwind!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com