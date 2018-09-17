RV Daily Tips Newsletter 972

Issue 972 • September 18, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Watts up? Using a 3-light outlet tester on a 30-amp pedestal

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

Can you use a 3-light tester on a 30-amp pedestal outlet? Yes, you can! Just bring along a Camco 30M-15F adapter plug and your favorite 3-light tester. While any 3-light tester won’t tell you EVERYTHING about an outlet’s electrical health, it’s a good indicator of obvious fails such as an open ground or reversed polarity. Team it up with a Southwire electrical test kit like the one above right, and you’re in business. It’s a very inexpensive kit that should work very well for basic receptacle testing.

Or if you’re going to be in a COE (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) campground that won’t allow you to use meter probes, add a Kill A Watt meter to double-check the voltage to make sure nobody has miswired the 30-amp outlet with 240 volts. That’s a very bad thing, indeed.

Preventive maintenance

The lack of preventive maintenance and/or scheduled maintenance will eventually result in emergency maintenance. If you don’t check the air pressure in your tires (preventive maintenance), the under-inflated tire overheats and prematurely fails, resulting in emergency maintenance. Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

FROM THE RVTRAVEL.COM READER FORUM

Best GPS?

From reader George Bahler:

I have a Minnie Winnie, and am new to RVing. I travel by myself most of the time, so it is imperative that I have a GPS system that is reliable. I have been using a WAZE application on my phone, but my carrier, T-Mobile, doesn’t have good coverage everywhere. Any suggestions out there? Do you have a recommendation for George?

Keep gray tank odors away

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): I have two coins that add up to 30 cents. One is not a nickel. What are the two coins?

READER QUESTION

A reader emailed our RV electricity expert Mike Sokol with a question. Here it is with Mike’s response:

Dear Mike,

We are staying at a private campground in Door County, Wisconsin. My Progressive EMS [Energy Management System] gave an open ground error on the 30-amp pedestal. The pedestal has no breaker to turn on or off, you just plug in. My multimeter shows zero volts from hot to ground, but correctly shows 120 volts from hot to neutral and zero volts from neutral to ground. The campground guy plugged in his little tester with a dogbone and it lit up correctly, no open ground error, and said he hasn’t had a problem in 18 years, but also said he isn’t an electrician. What problems could I have if I bypass the EMS and plug in? When plugged in I tested for hot skin condition on my RV steps and everything was fine. I tested a totally different campsite in a different loop and the multimeter read the same way.

Mike’s response:

That’s a completely bogus explanation that makes no sense at all. What you had was an open ground connection (formally known as the EGC or Equipment Grounding Conductor). There is no “wire for each side of the camper,” as he stated. This is just one more example of why basic electrical training is so important for anyone running a campground. Much to do…

MORE QUICK TIPS

Floor vents: Trick to prevent traps

Floor vents gather dust, dirt and dog-hair, plus the occasional wedding ring. Cover them with contact paper during the summer months and save work later.

How to tell if the black tank is almost full

Just before the black tank gets to the full stage the toilet will start to sound a little different and a small burp or bubble of air will happen. This means the waste level is above the vent pipe and it’s time to dump! Thanks to Ray Burr at RV Happy Hour .

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Answer to today’s brain teaser: A quarter and a nickel. (Were you tricked?)

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Q: What do you call a laughing motorcycle?

A: A Yamahahaha

