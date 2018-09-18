RV Daily Tips Newsletter 973

Issue 973 • September 19, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Shirt closet shelves?

Got one of those shirt closets next to your bed, but don’t need it for hanging? Facebook member Beth Haizlip fixed her problem with wire shelving and 3M Command™ hooks from Lowe’s. “I bought a wire shelf from Lowe’s and cut it down to the sizes I needed. Then attached Command hooks to the side walls and now I have shelves. Easily removed if I need more hanging room.” Thanks Beth!

Expanded showering opportunities

Got a BIG family or lots of traveling companions? You may find that the RV shower and associated gray water holding tank just aren’t big enough for the whole mob. Consider picking up a “solar shower” system. Heated by the sun and used outdoors, it’s great for showering down after a swim.

FROM THE RVTRAVEL.COM READER FORUM



Best fresh water hoses?

From RV Travel reader Ken:

The two water hoses for my motorhome need to be replaced. Kinked, folded and dirty. I’ve seen a variety of them out there. Currently I have the two white Camping World 25-footers. Any recommendation or ones to avoid? I do not have room for any sort of hose reel or automatic reeler. Do you have a suggestion? Click here.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): I have two legs but they only touch the ground when I rest. What am I?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Don’t forget to check RV’s fluids before you leave

Bill Larsen weighs in on pre-pull-out checklists: “Before every run, whether an RV or towable, do we always check our fluids? We all know to check tires, lights and brakes, but do we look under the hood? It’s easy to lose that habit and replace it with watching lights and messages from the amazing array of monitoring equipment. For the little time it takes to look at the tanks and pulling the dipstick, we might avoid unscheduled camping on the shoulder or in a dealer’s repair yard.” Thanks, Bill!

Insurance awareness for motorhomes with toads

If you have a motorhome and are towing a car (toad), you must have a policy that covers both car and motorhome. If you are in an accident, most likely both will be damaged. If you have policies with two insurance companies, you are looking at two deductibles and two claims. You are also liable if your car breaks loose from the motorhome and goes off on its own. Claims will be filed by drivers of other vehicles yours has hit, as well as property owners that have sustained damage caused by your errant car. These claims will most likely be against the liability portion of your RV insurance. Your motorhome insurance does not automatically extend to the car you are towing. This is why you should carry liability coverage on both your motorhome and towed vehicle. —From So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Prime Wardrobe

You’ve probably bought clothes online before, right? With Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe you can order clothes, have them shipped to you and try them on, all before getting charged. Try before you buy! It’s pretty handy, if we do say so ourselves.

Bon Appetit’s City Guides

Heading to a new city? What better way to learn about it and experience the local culture than through the food? These city guides will guide you right to the best restaurants, bars and cafes.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: A wheelbarrow

