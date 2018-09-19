RV Daily Tips Newsletter 974

Issue 974 • September 20, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Bring your bedroom slide-out in at night

Here’s a double-header sleeping solution for folks with bedroom slide-outs. Bill and Wanda Kearny tell us they roll their slide-out in at night (when necessary) to reduce traffic noise – and if the weather is exceptionally cold. Either way, it dampens the noise factor and reduces the need for heat. Thanks, folks!

Installing a magnetic mount antenna on a rubber roof

If you’ve ever tried to install a magnetic mount-style antenna on an RV’s rubber roof, you know it just won’t happen. A piece of galvanized metal – for example, an electrical junction box cover – is a great “base” for such antennas. How to attach it? Some screw it down to the roof using roof-compatible sealant under it. Others have used heavy-duty double-stick tape to hold the plate down.

FROM THE RVTRAVEL.COM READER FORUM



Question about electrical adapter

From RVtravel.com reader named Jim: I’ve been using a 30-to-50-amp adapter for years when we were parked without 50-amp service. I was recently told that this is not a good idea. Any electrical “gurus” have input on this subject? Comment here.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): A man is condemned to death and has to choose among three rooms; the first is on fire, the second is full of assassins with loaded guns, and the third is full of lions who haven’t eaten in years. Which room is the safest?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Parking in busy, crowded parking lots

When parking across several spaces, make certain your toad’s rear end is not sticking out in the traffic lane. Make sure it also sits inside the lines of the parking spaces. Judge from the front and back to be sure. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Save money in your RV kitchen

Don’t waste food by putting leftovers in the refrigerator for a few days and then tossing them out. Food is one of the biggest expenses in your budget so, naturally, it presents one of the biggest opportunities to save money. One of the best ways to save money is to not waste food by throwing it out. Plan most meals by looking at the leftovers that are in the refrigerator and then deciding what you will need to go with those leftovers to make a meal. If you don’t want the same thing two meals in a row, at least plan to use the leftovers at the following meal. By all means, don’t just put leftovers in the back of the refrigerator and forget about them for a few days. After all, RV refrigerators are small and it doesn’t take many half-empty bowls to take up all of the room. Look at it this way: the more leftovers you eat, the more money there will be in the budget to go out to eat. — From Secrets of RVing on Social Security: How to Enjoy the Motorhome and RV Lifestyle While Living on Your Social Security Income

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



The 10 coolest Airstream hotels

We don’t even have time to write this description, we’re running out the door to check into one of these totally adorable hotels featuring Airstreams. See ya there!

The 10 best Canadian road trips

Even if you’re not planning your next route, this list is worth a read. Canada suuuuure is beautiful, eh?

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: The third room. The poor lions starved to death years ago.

