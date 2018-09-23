RV Daily Tips Newsletter 975

Issue 975 • September 24, 2018

QUICK TIPS



“Can” the spray cans?

“We all have many aerosol cans we use for maintenance and cleaning, etc. I have found the best way to carry them in my motorhome basement is in a plastic ammo can. They are inexpensive and available in many big box stores. They stay in one place, are easy to access, and with the lid closed and latched nothing can leak or spray if something falls on them.” Thanks to Mark Anderson. Here’s an ammo box for about $8 on Amazon.

Make your own travel cup?

Glad Press n’ Seal will easily turn any cup into a nice travel cup. Just pop a hole in the top with your straw, and you’re good to go. —From “RV Living Full Time: 100+ Amazing Tips, Secrets, Hacks & Resources to Motorhome Living.” Available on Amazon.com.

FROM THE RVTRAVEL.COM READER FORUM



Inverter cuts out unexpectedly

Posted by reader Greg Pellecchia

I use a 2000 watt Coleman inverter in my RV to run the coffee maker and flat screen TV. I used to run a fat extension cord from the inverter in the utility compartment through an open window into the RV but decided to wire a 25-foot length of 14/2 Romex cable for a more permanent, clutter-free hookup. The cable goes through an opening under the bed and runs along the inside walls inside plastic cord covers. To facilitate pulling the Romex through the cord covers and around corners I stripped off its outer PVC jacket and paper separators. The run includes two duplex outlets.

The new connection works for the most part. The coffee maker, power tools, a 19-inch flat screen TV, and a DVD player all work fine when I plug them in, but when I plug in the Toshiba 22-inch flat screen TV/DVD combo the inverter immediately cuts out and flashes its overload light. The crazy thing is that if I unplug the new wiring and run the old extension cord directly from the inverter to the TV then it works fine. The voltage level at the TV is 130V whether it gets there from the new cable or the old extension cord. When it runs with the old cord the TV only pulls about 55W with no startup surge. Can anyone explain what the heck is going on?

Read the responses and/or respond.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Look ahead for trouble

If somewhere looks too small to drive through or park in, it probably is. I’ve rolled the dice before and it always comes up snake eyes. —From “RV Living Full Time: 100+ Amazing Tips, Secrets, Hacks & Resources to Motorhome Living“

Don’t use stabilizer jacks for leveling

Don’t try to use trailer stabilizer jacks to bring your rig up into level – most are designed simply to give more stability to the rig once leveled. Using these to try and level a rig can cause damage.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



RV Trip Diary

This is an app (for iPhone and Android) that allows you to keep a written (and photo) diary of RV parks you visit. Answer questions like: Was the park clean? Did it have hookups? Would I return? Take photos and check the location off on your personal map. (Fun fact: This app was developed by the 20-year-old son of one of our readers!)

Archive of National Parks maps

See a century of national park maps from the National Geographic archives. If you have a good cup of coffee or tea by your side, sit back and time-travel through some of our favorite American places.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

