RV Daily Tips Newsletter 976

Issue 976 • September 25, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Take notes in a rainstorm!

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

Need to take notes out in the wild, or even in the rain? One of my contractor buddies turned me on to waterproof notebooks last year when we were taking field measurements out in the rain. My notebook turned to mush, but he wiped off his pages with a dry paper towel and it was still all there without a smudge. Could be good if you’re taking pedestal measurements for the Stray Voltage Patrol. Here it is on Amazon.

Pre-warm your sunshades!

Lay sunshades (or sun screens) out in the sun for a few minutes, or bring them inside (in colder weather), before attempting to attach them to the coach. If you bring them inside, lay them on the dash in the sunshine to warm them up. Some types need to be stretched a bit to fasten and stretch easier when warmed up. Use a picnic table, or the hood or roof of the car to lay them out. If you need to stretch them a bit (to reach the fastener), you can pull on the material but not the edging. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

FROM THE RVTRAVEL.COM READER FORUM

Overnight kiosk parking, yay or nay?

Posted by reader Lee B.

Idea for new campsites to help with overcrowding in parks: RV Parks have a Kiosk that can issue a ticket for overnight use. Set aside X amount of sites just for overnight. Have it set up to where you can only pull in after 5 p.m. and have to leave by 8 a.m. If you want to arrive earlier or stay later you have to buy a site at the park. Leave these overnight sites for travelers just going from point A to point B. The amount charged would depend on the amenities. If the overnight sites are full then you either have to buy a regular site or move on.

What do you think? Comment here.

Keep gray tank odors away

AND MAKE MORE ROOM UNDER YOUR SINKS

HepvO is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve, HepvO utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system. Learn more. is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve,utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): Two girls went to dinner together and they both ordered iced tea. One girl drank the iced tea very fast and had finished five in the time it took the other girl to drink just one. The girl who drank just one died, but the girl who drank five survived. All the drinks were poisoned. How did the girl who drank the most survive?

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: RV Travel Forum (A place to meet other RVers and discuss topics related to the lifestyle. Come say hi! New users register here.)

MORE QUICK TIPS

Be plumbing-prepared for fire

One of my biggest fears as a full-timer is fire — not just something that could start in my rig, but also to a neighbor’s unit parked nearby. As a preventive measure, I use a water “splitter” or manifold at my site’s water spigot. One side supplies water to our rig, but the other has my extra 30-foot hose that I could use to fight a fire in my rig or a neighbor’s. This precaution, in combination with smoke detectors in our living area and one in basement storage, helps me sleep better at night. —Thanks to Jim Schrankel. Here’s one on Amazon.

Experienced RVer’s “bottom line” on new versus used motorhomes

Since getting started with motor-homing twenty-five years ago, I’ve bought two brand-new motorhomes and more than a dozen used ones. I bought the new ones because, at the time, I didn’t know any better and thought buying new was the safest way to go. I was wrong. I learned that when buying new, you can have just as many problems as when buying used. I also learned that when buying new, if you finance the purchase, you’ll likely be “upside down” on the resale value of the motorhome versus what you owe on it – often for most of the term of the loan. This makes it difficult and expensive if you want to sell or trade it in.

Buying a new motorhome should be a joyous occasion. And sometimes it is. But often, the joy disappears when you discover defects in workmanship, handling issues and costly repairs not covered by warranty. Even though the new motorhomes I purchased didn’t give me the long-term joy I’d hoped for, I’m grateful to have gone through the process.

Perhaps the most important thing I learned from the experience was how easy dealers make it to buy a new motorhome – as long as you have good credit. That said, many buyers of new motorhomes are delighted with the experience and are happy with what they paid and the quality of the motorhome they purchased. Most will have purchased a quality brand of motorhome from a reputable dealer that provides better than average before and the after the sale support.

My advice – don’t rush into the purchase of a new motorhome. Dealers know you’ll be in awe when you first walk into a new motorhome and they also know if they can get you to “sign on the dotted line” before you have time to go home and think about the purchase, it’ll be an easy sell. Again, be a reluctant buyer. Never purchase on the first visit. Do your research and if you do decide to buy, be a tough negotiator. –From “Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned“

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

How can you end the “military” RV shower?

You know the routine, constantly turning off the shower to conserve hot water. That’s because most RVs have tank heaters with limited hot water. You never have to run out of hot water with a hybrid instant hot water heater. Find out how the Truma AquaGo® gives you a real shower in your RV. Learn more here.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Kindle Book Deals

If you need a new book for your Kindle or e-reader, consult this list of all Kindle books on sale. Keep this bookmarked to stay up to date on all deals!

23 scrumptious apple cider desserts

Mmmm, apple cider season, the best season! Here are 23 drool-worthy desserts to make with our favorite autumn drink.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Your RV is generally your second largest physical asset. Protect it!

Home Electrical Box: 50-30-20 amp surface mount box • Breakers & receptacles included • Outdoor rated • UL listed • Pedestals also available. 30 & 50 Amp Surge Protector & Reverse Polarity: Continuously monitors & displays voltage & amp; amp draw (RMS). Tests for & indicates: Reverse polarity • Exclusive open neutral inside the RV • Miswired pedestal • High neutral currents • Surge protector. Contact us at 800-500-2320 or RVpowerOutlet.com.

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: The poison was in the ice. The girl who drank slower consumed more poison as the ice melted.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Q: What did the blanket say when it fell off the bed?

A: “Oh sheet!”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

JOIN THE NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Horror Stories (A place to share your story about a new RV you recently bought that is riddled with defects that your dealer or manufacturer can’t or won’t repair.)

Amazon Deals of the Day!

Here are more than 1,000 special deals, just for today. And the items just keep on changing. If you can’t find a great deal here on something you want, then, well, you must not need anything. If nothing else, it sure is fun to poke around here to see the incredible array of cool stuff that’s available at this very moment at bargain prices! Click here for today’s deals!

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com