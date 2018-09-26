RV Daily Tips Newsletter 977

Issue 977 • September 26, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Switch off breakers when plugging in your RV?

In response to a suggestion from our resident electrical expert, Mike Sokol, that it’s best to switch off pedestal breakers before plugging in your RV cord, Tommy B wrote: “Although it makes good sense to turn off and on the circuit breakers when plugging in your RV, most breakers were not meant to be turned on/off under load. Breakers are made to do so and are marked SWD but you will not know that because the mark is inside the box. That is why the breaker trips prematurely, the mechanism is worn out. They cost more so the chances of having them are small.” Mike responds, “Yes, but in theory, all manufacturer-built campground pedestals are supposed to utilize Switch-Duty rated (SWD) breakers. But I agree that in an older campground that may not be the case.”

Keep a hose just for dumping tanks

Dedicate a hose strictly for use in tank-dumping operations. Use it for rinsing hoses, flushing tanks, etc. But be sure to keep it completely away from your fresh water hose to prevent cross-contamination. If you can, find a suitable container to keep it safely stored.

FROM THE RVTRAVEL.COM READER FORUM

Exhaust fan doesn’t work. Help!

From reader Raymond D. in a 2015 Southwind 32

My exhaust fan in the bathroom is not working. I tested all parts in the circuit by using a small 12V battery. When hooked up, the fan works. With MH circuit, nothing. Is it a ground problem? If so, where is the ground connection? Any thoughts will be appreciated. Comment here.



MORE QUICK TIPS

Storing linens in your RV?

Need a good place to store linens? Plastic-coated wire racks are lightweight and keep good airflow going. Here’s one possibility from Amazon.com.

Disadvantages of buying a used motorhome

When buying used, there may be expensive hidden problems with the motorhome that won’t be covered by any warranty. When buying used, you have to rely on the word of the seller about the history and general condition of the motorhome. It is an unfortunate fact that many sellers will be less than truthful about the condition and history of the item they are selling. When buying used, you may find motorhomes that have odors from smoking, cooking, pets and general use. These problems usually won’t be disclosed in the seller’s ads.

When buying used, the interior and exterior of the coach are likely to show signs of wear and tear. When buying used, there may be a need to immediately replace tires and batteries – very common in motorhomes four years old and older. When buying used from an individual, there won’t be any financing from the seller. If financing is needed, you’ll have to arrange that yourself before you buy. —From “Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned.” Available on Amazon.com.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



50 ways to make money from home

This article will get you inspired, that’s for sure. Visit this page to learn 5o ways you can make some extra cash without leaving your couch. Really! It’s true!

Security systems for RV

Looking to buy a security camera for outside, or inside, your RV? Consult this helpful list by Small RV Lifestyle before buying. You’ll want to thank these people for doing the research for you. Click here to see the best deals on security cameras.

