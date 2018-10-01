RV Daily Tips Newsletter 979

Issue 979 • October 1, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Use an electrical adapter at the RV park?

Reader Karin S. wondered about advice she read that suggested that because of oxidation, it might be best to use a 50-amp RV park outlet, with the appropriate adapter (if needed). Was this good advice? Our resident electrical expert, Mike Sokol, shared his thoughts: “If the 30-amp outlet on the pedestal is beat up, then far better to use a 50-to-30 amp dog-bone adapter that matches your RV’s TT-30 cordset. It should be safe from overload since there’s a 30-amp master circuit breaker in your RV’s circuit panel. While this is technically a code violation (sort-of/kind-of) I don’t think any electrical inspector would bat an eye at it… Just be sure to keep your own cordset and RV twist-lock connector (if you have one) clean and free of oxidation.” —Thanks to Karin for the Q, and Mike for the A!

Water hoses in winter

Water supply hoses will freeze if left pressurized and connected to the RV pressure fitting. For prolonged fresh water hook-ups in cold weather, use a stiff high-pressure polyethylene hose that can be used with low-voltage “heat tape” to keep from freezing. —Thanks to Bill’s Hints.

KNOW A WINE DRINKER? THEY’LL NEED THIS FUN ITEM FOR THE CAMPSITE!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

FROM THE RVTRAVEL.COM READER FORUM

Lisa needs help in CA!

From reader Lisa M.

I’m having a hard time finding a family friendly RV park in Monterey. We would like to be able to take our grandkids on long bike rides on the bike trail that goes through the towns. Any hints out there? Comment here.

*If you’re not a member of our forum, please register here to join the discussion!

Unique RV Overnight Experiences at 600+ Wineries, Farms and More

With a Harvest Hosts membership (just $49/year), you can stay overnight at more than 600 wineries, farms, breweries and other attractions in North America for free! Harvest Hosts offers a unique alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can meet interesting people, taste great wines, eat fresh produce and stay in peaceful settings. Learn more here.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): This is an unusual paragraph. I’m curious as to just how quickly you can find out what is so unusual about it. It looks so ordinary and plain that you would think nothing was wrong with it. In fact, nothing is wrong with it! It is highly unusual though. Study it and think about it, but you still may not find anything odd. But if you work at it a bit, you might find out. Try to do so without any coaching! Can you do it?

JOIN THE NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Horror Stories (A place to share your story about a new RV you recently bought that is riddled with defects that your dealer or manufacturer can’t or won’t repair.)

MORE QUICK TIPS

Using the roof air while driving serves two purposes

Most big motorhome owners realize that using the dashboard air often doesn’t cut it to keep cool while driving. Firing up the generator and using the roof air keeps the rig cool easily — with an added benefit: Since generators need to be “exercised” regularly, running the roof air while underway is a great way to get in that generator maintenance time.

Tie down your microwave turntable

Secure your microwave plate and ring – a simple dishtowel wrapped around them will do. Don’t risk breaking your microwave plate or the rotation ring by letting them bounce around inside the microwave while you are towing it. —From “100 RV Tips and Tricks (Mack’s RV Handbook).“

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

The One Thing Every RVer Needs The One Thing Every RVer Needs

The roof vent on your RV often goes unnoticed until it stops working. A key component of your RV’s ventilation system is often displaced by the elements, leading to debris easily getting inside. Always keep an extra cap on hand to tackle this small fix and prevent further damage to your HVAC system. To shop this essential item click here or visit your local Lowe’s.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Today’s Automotive deals!

Did you know that every day Amazon features different items on sale? Here are today’s best sales on automotive repair, equipment, cleaning supplies, gear and tools. Happy shopping!

America’s 25 best pumpkin patches

If you’re traveling, you’ll want to stop at as many of these pumpkin patches as you can. Corn mazes, hay rides for the kiddos, apple cider doughnuts, pumpkin slingshots … are you excited yet?

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Amazon Deals of the Day

Here are more than 1,000 special deals, just for today. And the items just keep on changing. If you can’t find a great deal here on something you want, then, well, you must not need anything. If nothing else, it sure is fun to poke around here to see the incredible array of cool stuff that’s available at this very moment at bargain prices! Click here for today’s deals!

Answer to today’s brain teaser: The letter e, the most common letter in the English language, does not appear once in the paragraph.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Two pirates, Morty and Sol, meet in a bar. Sol has a patch over one eye, a hook for a hand, and a wooden peg leg. “Ye gads, matey,” says Morty. “What happened to ya?”

Sol says, “Me pirate ship was attacked, and a lucky shot lopped off me leg. So now I got me a wooden peg.”

“And yer hand?” asks Marty.

“When me ship sank, a shark bit me hand off. So now I got me a hook.”

“OK, but what’s with the eye patch?”

“I was standin’ on a dock, and the biggest seagull I ever saw poops right in me eye.”

“But ya don’t go blind from no seagull poop.”

“True,” says Sol. “But it was me first day with the hook.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com