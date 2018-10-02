RV Daily Tips Newsletter 980

Issue 980 • October 2, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Protect your dump valves from freezing

Beware the freezing weather, and if you’ve a smaller RV where your dump valves are “low and outside,” you may want to pitch them a protection in the form of a quart or two of “pink” antifreeze. Just pour the stuff down the drains and toilet after you’ve dumped your tanks. The RV antifreeze will migrate to the valve slider to help keep it from freezing shut. Thanks to Steve Willey for the thaw-tfull tip.

You ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

How many of you know what a Fox and Hound is regarding electrical testing? Well, they work by injecting a tone or signal on a wire using the Fox, while the Hound sniffs out where the wire run is going INSIDE of the walls. I've used one from Triplett for at least 25 years, and it's a great way to figure out where the wire disappears to inside of the walls of your RV. Just make sure the power is off before you connect, and you can hear the tone get louder as the Hound gets closer to the trail of the hidden wire.

FROM THE RVTRAVEL.COM READER FORUM

RV horror stories less common for Class A and C?

From reader RV4Dogs

When I look at the group RV Horror stories Facebook posts there a lot of posts about travel trailers and far fewer posts about Class motorhome horrors. Is this because there are many more TTs or is it possible that there are fewer issues with class A and C RVs than with TTs?

Keep gray tank odors away

AND MAKE MORE ROOM UNDER YOUR SINKS

HepvO is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve, HepvO utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): SUNDAY, MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY: What day comes three days after the day which comes two days after the day which comes immediately after the day which comes two days after Monday?

*Your comments asked for harder riddles…

MORE QUICK TIPS

Easy fix for sticky sliding windows

Ever had a sliding window "stick" when trying to open or close it? Frames can contract in cooler weather, making things tight. Reader Fred Campbell says his fix is lubricating the window tracks with a simple "puff" of white graphite powder. Why the white? "It doesn't make a mess like the black stuff!" says Fred – the "smoother operator." Thanks, Fred!

Buy within your budget

Depending on what type of RV you want to buy, the price of an RV can go into the millions of dollars (Class A motorhomes). Consider the type of RV you want to buy. What is your budget? Can you get your ideal RV for the budget you have? If a Class A motorhome is out of your budget it may be helpful to avoid looking at these RVs. This can help avoid wishful thinking or despondency. Decide if you want to buy new or used. If new, please realize that your RV is not an asset but a liability given the amount of depreciation a new RV will experience in its value the first several months. At the end of the day, you need an RV that you can comfortably live in while enjoying the freedom to travel. A big RV isn’t necessarily best. —From “RV Living: An Essential Guide to Full-time RVing and Motorhome Living.”

The EASY way to buy window shades The EASY way to buy window shades

Carefree's Simply Shade Window Awning is the first cash and carry complete window awning system that can be bought off of dealer shelves and installed the same day! Simply Shade Awnings fit windows up to 36″ tall.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Cleaning hacks for your RV

Well, it says “spring cleaning” but, hey, autumn needs a good clean too! There are some great, easy tips on here on ways to keep your RV spick and span.

PawCulture

Any dog fans out there? This is your site for everything dog-related. Tons of advice about owning Fido, breed information, best gear out there, dog-friendly spots in major cities, etc. If it’s about dogs, you’ll find it on this totally pawsome site.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Work backward from Monday. Two days after Monday is Wednesday. The day immediately after Wednesday is Thursday. Two days after Thursday is Saturday. Three days after Saturday is Tuesday. The answer is Tuesday.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

I made a music playlist for hiking. It has music from Peanuts, The Cranberries, and Eminem. I call it my trail mix. –Brent Terhune

