RV Daily Tips Newsletter 981

QUICK TIPS



Velcro victories

Erinn Myers wrote in with a sticky suggestion: “I Velcro just about anything I can to the walls and counter-tops of our motorhome. Why? So I don’t have to take down everything on the walls, and put everything away, each time we travel anywhere! Examples? (1) Our clock, as well as all of our photos/wall hangings. (2) Also in the bathroom, I’ve Velcroed the towel holder, tissue dispenser, soap dish and hand sanitizer dispenser to the counter (they only require a very small piece of Velcro, to stay in place); then when I clean, I just pick them up, then re-attach everything after cleaning. (3) In the kitchen, I’ve also Velcroed salt and pepper shakers, a hand sanitizer dispenser, and a basket that we keep napkins in. (4) I’ve even attached small items to the insides of cabinet doors (to save space), such as flashlights, remotes, and even hairbrushes, on the inside of the medicine cabinet. (5) Last, but not least, I Velcroed a basket containing our dogs’ harnesses, leashes, and poo bags to the floor, right near the door – now super convenient!” —Thanks, Erinn. We’ll “stick around” for more ideas! Stock up on Velcro here!

Putting in a dishwasher?

Thinking about installing an RV dishwasher? Before you go out and lay down money, check out the specifications. Not only do you need enough physical space (also, will it fit in your door?) but also consider the electrical and plumbing requirements – your rig must be able to provide for all.

Give fine glassware a hug

Store good glassware and stemware (such as crystal wine glasses) in flexible foam drink “huggies” (also called “koozies”). Many companies give these away or you can find them really cheap at yard sales and trade shows. For taller glasses, use two huggies and put one over each end (top and bottom). Some huggies may not fit over larger glassware. If so, you can purchase a slip-on protective cover for glassware. Use whatever works best. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Happiness is a matter of attitude

And if you think about it, you have complete control over your attitude (or at least you should have). Many people love small RVs. I know a lot more people who have sold their big RV and bought a smaller one, and I also know people who have sold their small RV and gone with a larger one. Keeping up with the Joneses is basically non-existent in the RV world. More than likely most of your life you were always wanting a bigger house, a nicer car, and more of the latest “stuff.” The advertising media have done a good job of making us unhappy with what we have, and of convincing us to always want more. Most RVers (at least the ones who are the happiest) have learned that in many cases having less makes them happier than having more. —From “RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget.”

Lap desk puts your back to rest!

If you find yourself using your computer on your lap, reading your Kindle on the couch, or having a hard time holding that heavy hardback, you need this lap desk! Staff writer Emily uses this when she works and highly recommends it. The desk has eight adjustable levels and even has a stopper to hold objects upright. Great for those who have lower back pain or terrible posture (ahem, Emily). Learn more or order.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Suddenly Senior

This is a funny site directed at seniors. You’ll find everything here from silly articles about getting older, retirement information, nostalgia, a forum, trivia and jokes. It’s worth checking out for a few good chuckles.

Spooky Halloween RVs

Don’t be a party pooper – decorate your RV for Halloween! This Pinterest page will give you tons of spooky inspiration, and you’ll ooh and ahh at the creative designs.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Two guys are walking through a national park and they come across a bear that has not eaten for days. The bear starts chasing the two men. They run as fast as they can, but the one guy starts getting tired and decides to stop and say a prayer, “Please turn this bear into a Christian, Lord.” He looks back to see if the bear is still chasing them and he sees the bear on its knees. Happy to see his prayer answered, he turns around and heads towards the bear. As he gets closer, he hears the bear saying a prayer, “Thank you, Lord, for the food I am about to receive.”

