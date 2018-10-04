RV Daily Tips Newsletter 982

Issue 982 • October 4, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Adjust tire pressure when using a TMPS?

Our resident tire expert, Roger Marble, says he found at least one tire pressure monitor system manufacturer that suggested users need to adjust tire pressure to 70 degrees. “Au contraire!” says Roger. “According to the Tire & Rim Association yearbook, which any tire engineer should be very familiar with, under ‘Cold Inflation Pressure’ they are very clear when they state that the inflation pressures shown in the tables are measured when the tire is at the prevailing atmospheric temperature, and do not include any inflation build-up due to vehicle operation. The key definition is that of ‘ambient temperature,’ which is the air temperature of an environment or object.” He continues that what appears to be happening is, “Some are confusing SATP or ‘Standard Ambient Temperature and Pressure’ as used in a chemistry lab as a reference. We are not doing a Chem Lab experiment. Tire cold pressure may be measured if a tire has not been driven or in direct sunlight for the preceding two hours.” Thanks for the clarification, Roger!

More holding tank surprises

“To save yourself from pranks, failing to close the valves after dumping and small leaks, I leave a clear 45-degree extension on my sewer outlet with the cap on so that I can see if there are any surprises waiting for me! If there are I rotate the extension up before attaching the hose.” —Thanks to Phil W.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Coin storage containers

Mel Goddard adds his thinking on “coin storage” containers: “I’ve been using grey or black 35 mm film cans – they hold 32 quarters.” Or for Canadians: “26 Loonies or 29 Toonies.” When questioned about where to find something as “antique” as 35 mm film cans, Mel quipped, “Any ex-serviceman is well versed in the art of ‘scrounging’. Try a photo shop, for a start. And grocery stores or other stores still sell 36 mm film in those plastic cans.” Thanks, Mel! And if you’re not a good enough “scrounger,” yep, you can still pick up new ones here.



Water pressure regulator tips

by John and Kathy Huggins

Water pressure varies from campground to campground. Some have in excess of one hundred pounds per square inch pressure. Modern rigs are designed for less than fifty. If you do not use a water pressure regulator, you could rupture an interior water hose. Believe me; you do not want to clean up after that, not to mention the expense of a very difficult repair. Most folks don’t know the difference between pressure and flow, but you should in order to understand the difference. “Flow” is a measure of volume of water delivered in a period of time, usually measured in gallons per minute or gpm. The poor shower is caused by low flow, as are most other RV water supply problems. “Pressure” is a measure of the force of the water, and it is measured when no water is flowing (“static” pressure). It is measured in pounds of pressure per square inch or psi.

RV plumbing systems in an RV fresh water system are generally tested to a pressure of 100 to125 pounds per square inch (psi), but to prevent warranty problems, RV manufacturers may recommend only 40-50 psi. Unfortunately, this may not provide the shower you’re looking for. Most house plumbing operates at about 60 psi, and this can be adequate for RVs, too. The cheaper (under $10) pressure regulators are really water flow restrictors, and you will notice the restriction when you have to dance around under the shower to get wet. The best way to go is with an adjustable water pressure regulator with a pressure gauge so you know what water pressure is entering your rig. There will be an adjusting screw to raise or lower the pressure. I set ours between 45 and 50 pounds per square inch (psi). —From “So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised].” Get an adjustable water pressure regulator here. You’ll be glad you did.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

