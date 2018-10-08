RV Daily Tips Newsletter 983

Issue 983 • October 8, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Stop slideout plumbing leaks before they start

Responding to a story we posted regarding water damage to RVs, Dave Telenko pointed out an area of concern that some RVers might miss. “Another spot to check is the kitchen slide. Not only the pressurized water, but the drain line that flexes back and forth every time the slide goes in and out. On our 2017 Forest River 34Q, there was such a leak. The problem is the mating of a soft flexible hose (bilge hose) into standard ABS (house plumbing) pipes with a compression type fitting. It didn’t work and leaked and would never work. I put a piece of metal on the inside of the soft hose and then tightened up the fitting and it was tight. I did try to pull it out and no way could I.” —Thanks, Dave, for keeping us “on the dry slide.”

What to do when batteries leave “whiskers”



"Have you ever removed the battery cover of your radio or another device to find the alkaline batteries covered with crystalline whiskers? If crystals have formed on the radio battery terminals, no worries! Try a cleaning product for calcium, lime, and rust removal. CLR brand is the product I use but others should work fine. Use an old toothbrush with just a little product to remove the crystals and corrosion from the radio terminals. Wash the residue off the terminals with clear water —the terminal will shine as new. Caution: Be careful not to allow any liquid to enter into the radio's case. Allow 24 hours to pass before using." —Thanks to Hugh Rae.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): What is higher without the head than with it?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Important to know when buying new tires

Need new tires for the rig? It may be best to stick with the same tire specification as the original equipment. If you do decide to change specs, make sure you always match up your tire and wheel capacity. For example, NEVER mount a 3,000-pound capacity tire on a 2,000-pound capacity wheel.

Full-time RVers, beware of this insurance issue

People who live in their RVs more than 150 days per year are apparently full-timers by many insurance companies. Full-time RVers will need to obtain a full-timers comprehensive personal liability policy. This policy will change the coverage to be similar to your home insurance. Anyone injured inside can make a claim against you, and this type of coverage is designed to cover such claims. Many full-timers don’t realize they need this coverage until their insurance claims are denied because their RV is their primary residence. Another benefit of this coverage is higher limits of insurance on the contents of your rig. You are living full-time and the rig is your home. All that “stuff” you have should be covered. Of course, the policy premium depends on the size of the deductible you set up. We try to have a $500 emergency fund just to cover deductibles. — From “So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]“

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



The best things to do in October in the U.S.

The title says it all! This article from Travel + Leisure lists the neatest things to do in the month of October all across our beautiful country.

Pack your RV for winter travel

This is a helpful article to prepare you for traveling in your RV during the cold months ahead. Lots of good information, including packing lists, winter gear and emergency kits to keep on hand.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: A pillow

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A child goes to his father and asks, “Father, how do parents think of names for their children?” The father answers, “Well, son, the night before the mother gives birth, the father goes into the woods and camps for the night. Tradition is, when he wakes the following morning, the first thing he sees is what he names his child, which is why your sister is named Soaring Eagle. Why do you ask, Bear Poop?”

