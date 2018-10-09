RV Daily Tips Newsletter 984

Issue 984 • October 9, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Do you shop at Amazon? If so, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? The link in the blue bar above also works. We get a tiny commission on what you buy. Even though our commission is small, at the end of the month it adds up, which helps fund this newsletter and our projects. Thanks.

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Fix for stripped screws

Got some screws that have stripped out in wood? Russ Saputo makes this suggestion: “Put superglue on a toothpick, push it in screw hole and cut toothpick off with sharp serrated knife and tap into hole until flush. When dried reinstall screw.” Thanks, Russ.

Small solar panel battery trickle charger

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

Everyone keeps bugging me to write about solar panels, so I’m going to start out small. I’ve sometimes needed to leave my tow vehicle parked unattended in a parking lot for a week or more, and once came back to a nearly dead starter battery. Why? Well, a modern car or truck is never really “off” and draws a fair amount of current from the battery just to keep all the various clocks and computers running. If you think you’re going to outsmart it by adding a battery disconnect that’s not a good idea since smart transmissions “learn” your driving habits and update their shift points to fit you. Disconnect the battery and you may notice erratic behavior until it learns your driving habits once again. You need to keep modern vehicles powered up all the time for best performance. I just added a small solar panel trickle charger on my dashboard and plugged it into the “always on” 12-volt lighter plug whenever I was going to be away from my truck for a week. My battery always had a full charge when I got back to my truck and it was ready to go. I’ve not tried this exact model yet, but it’s very similar to what I used.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

The EASY way to buy window shades

Carefree‘s Simply Shade Window Awning is the first cash and carry complete window awning system that can be bought off of dealer shelves and installed the same day! Simply Shade Awnings fit windows up to 36″ tall. Click here to learn more.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): Sometimes I am liked, by most schoolkids I am hated. I am old, and I am dated. What am I?

CAMP FOR FREE AT FARMS AND WINERIES Learn more.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Five-fingered hitch ball cover

Tom Molnar says he read in all different RV sites and blogs about how to cover your hitch ball when not towing: plastic thingies with magnets inside, tennis balls slit to fit, even the ones you buy at RV supply places (that you can’t get on or off in the cold). Tom says, “Well, you know those boxes of ‘rubber’ gloves you buy at Costco? I keep several boxes around all the time — in my shop, in the garage and in our tow vehicle. I use them for everything to keep my hands from getting dirty, greasy or wet. I always put one over my hitch ball as soon as we unhitch. I can even get more than one use out of one. But even if I only use it once, it’s SO cheap it doesn’t matter. However, it doesn’t keep me from banging my knee from time to time. It just keeps me clean, and the ball, too, if I happen to drive somewhere on a gravel road.” A high-five to Tom for this tip!

Make that low-end RV bed more comfortable

Anti-fatigue mats are great for insulation and added comfort when used on the bottom of sleeping bunks. —From “RV Living Full Time: 100+ Amazing Tips, Secrets, Hacks & Resources to Motorhome Living.” Available on Amazon.com.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Keep gray tank odors away

AND MAKE MORE ROOM UNDER YOUR SINKS

HepvO is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve, HepvO utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system. Learn more. is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve,utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



The USA’s prettiest libraries

It’s the time of year we all want to cozy up with a book. Visit these beautiful libraries across the country and find yourself a good new book!

First Aid kits

Here’s everything you need to make a great first aid kit for your RV. It’s important to have one on hand, especially during winter when driving may be limited.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

JOIN THE NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Horror Stories (A place to share your story about a new RV you recently bought that is riddled with defects that your dealer or manufacturer can’t or won’t repair.)

Keep road flares in the RV for emergency

You should always have road flares in your RV in case of an emergency. This pack of three bright, waterproof, and shatterproof LED disks are perfect to keep tucked away. These bright lights can be seen from a mile away and can be used for traffic control, as a warning light, as a rescue beacon, and they can also be used for recreational activities such as camping and hiking. Learn more or order here.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: History

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Two religious skunks observed a deer hunter sneaking through the woods with a rifle. “I hope he’s not going to shoot at us,” said one skunk. The second skunk bowed his head and said, “Let us spray.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com