RV Daily Tips Newsletter 985

QUICK TIPS



Boost your cellular distance factor

Do you RV at a distance from “civilization” and need cellular service? Here’s badwolfe’s experience: “I added a cell booster from Wilson Electronics. It picks up a tower some 50 miles away. Had multiple times we have needed cell service while remote like this and only the use of the booster helped.” —Thanks badwolfe!

Scraping bottom when exiting a parking lot?

If your RV bumper scrapes when entering or exiting a parking lot or other driveway, try taking the exit with your rig at an angle rather than straight on. Still no help? You may want to add skid wheels to the back of your trailer. Two types: bolt on and weld on. The former sometimes tear off, so the added hassle of finding a welding shop may be worth the trouble.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Handy hint for using a gas oven

If your oven at home is electric, adjusting to a gas stove in the RV can be a trick. Gas ovens usually don’t heat as evenly and may have hot spots. Turn your items several times when baking to even out the cooking.

Motorhome shopping most wanted checklist

by Bill Myers

Has great curb appeal. Looks good and is something you can be proud to own and drive. Feels modern when you step into it. No purple velour on the walls or seats. No puke green shag carpet, no burnt orange refrigerator. Has no unusual odors – no tobacco smells, no food smells, no pets odors, and absolutely no wet, mildewy smell.

Has a real bathroom, one that you can stand up in without bumping your head. And a real sink with a vanity. Has a real shower – large enough to stand up and move around in. Has a full-size refrigerator that runs on electric and propane. With enough room in the freezer to hold at least six microwave dinners. Has a large kitchen area with enough counter space to prepare food. Has a dinette where you can sit and eat meals or use a computer. Has a comfortable couch with reading lights above and long enough to stretch out on.

Has a side entry door – no rear door entry for me. Has enough room inside for me and my traveling companion, with sufficient storage space for all that we carry. Is new enough that it has modern safety features like driver and passenger airbags. Has less than 40,000 miles. Is easy to drive, easy to park, has no squeaks or strange noises, handles well on the highway, in the wind and when big trucks pass by. Is not so long or wide that it is difficult to drive and restricted from some national parks. Is mechanically reliable – with a wide availability of parts and can be worked on just about anywhere in the country. When I find a motorhome that satisfies all the above, I can be pretty sure it will be one I’ll enjoy. And when I get ready to sell it, it’ll likely appeal to a lot of potential buyers, and will sell quickly. —From “Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned“

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Over 100 weird attractions in Arizona

This quirky list from Atlas Obscura shows the weirdest places to visit in Arizona. It’s perfect for all you snowbirds who want to explore!

The best pumpkin recipes

More than 50 recipes to make with your favorite fall ingredient, pumpkin! Impress your neighbors, and please your significant other!

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson went on a camping trip. After a good meal and a bottle of wine, they went in their tent and laid down for the night and went to sleep. Some hours later, Holmes awoke and nudged his faithful friend.

“Watson, look up at the sky and tell me what you see.” Watson replied, “I see millions and millions of stars.” “What does that tell you?” Watson pondered for a minute. “Astrologically, I observe that Saturn is in Leo. Horologically, I deduce that the time is approximately a quarter past three. Meteorologically, I suspect that we will have a beautiful day tomorrow. What does it tell you?”

Holmes was silent for a minute as he looked around, then spoke. “It tells me that someone has stolen our tent.”

