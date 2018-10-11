RV Daily Tips Newsletter 986

Issue 986 • October 11, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Do one final walk around before departure

You may have a mental “departure checklist,” but Richard Stegner suggests a “once more around the block” approach. You “think” you got it all, but before turning the key, just walk around “one more time” to double-check. Citing his own experience, Richard wrote, “A couple of times I have found something loose, hatch cover not locked, antenna up, jacks up, etc., especially on the tow dolly (forgot to put the pin that locks the platform down). I painted the pin red so it stands out. Would have been a disaster had I not done one more walk around.” Thanks, Richard!

More thinking on RV fresh water hoses

Mitchell Reeves shares his hose history: “We have been fulltime for 5 years and have used a lot of different water hoses. Recently went with a blue 35′ Camco hose from WalMart. Not as happy as the 25′ white hoses (they kink far too easily) but I must say the return policy at WalMart is easy. Just keep your receipt.” Thanks, Mitchell. Now if we can just figure out where to file those receipts.

Tank Sensors Reading Full? Restore them overnight with Caravan Sensor Cleaner

Caravan's highly concentrated, bio-enzymatic formula is guaranteed to remove the debris causing your tanks to misread. No driving necessary. No dangerous chemicals. No strong odors. Perfect for full-timers and permanently parked RVs.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Don’t put anything extra down toilets

What’s safe to put down the RV toilet so as not to create damage or dumping problems? Other than toilet paper, if you didn’t eat it or drink it first, don’t put it down there. And, by the way, never put Kleenex down the toilet. It doesn’t dissolve and can cause clogging.

Place step ladder by the fire escape window

Our RV comes equipped with a special fire escape window in the bedroom. If for some reason we are unable to escape a fire through the regular door we would have to shimmy our way out the window. It is designed to open up fully but then we would be faced with about an 8-foot drop to the ground. Because of this I always place a small step ladder under the window to aid us if we ever need to evacuate the rig. Thanks to Ray Burr at loveyourrv.com.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Fake “TV” keeps burglars away

Most burglars will not even try to enter an RV if they think someone's there. That's where this inexpensive light fits in: it mimics the light of a typical 27-inch TV. Just close the shades, turn it on and then head out for dinner or a movie. To anyone passing by — including a bad guy — it will simply appear someone is inside, watching TV. This is cheap burglary insurance.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



The best books of 2018 (so far)

As a staff, we’ve read many of these and the rest of them are on our lists! As Lemony Snicket says, “Never trust anyone who has not brought a book with them.”

RV bloggers give advice to newbies

Well-known RV bloggers give advice on what they wish they’d known when they started.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

The EASY way to buy window shades

Carefree's Simply Shade Window Awning is the first cash and carry complete window awning system that can be bought off of dealer shelves and installed the same day! Simply Shade Awnings fit windows up to 36″ tall.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: RV Travel Forum A place to meet other RVers and discuss topics related to the lifestyle. Come say hi! New users register here.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

An elderly couple were getting more forgetful. Their doctor told them that they should start writing things down to help remember.

A week later they went camping. The woman told her husband to make her a cup of coffee. “You might want to write it down,” she said. He said, “No, I can remember.” She then told him she wanted a cup of coffee with cream. “Write it down,” she told him, and again he said, “No, no, I can remember.” Then the elderly woman said she wanted a cup of coffee with cream and sugar. “Write it down,” she told her husband and again he said, “No, I’ve got it. You want a cup of coffee with cream and sugar.”

So he went outside to the camp stove to make the coffee. But he didn’t return for 30 minutes, whereupon he handed his wife a plate of bacon and eggs. She stared at the plate for a moment, then looked at him and asked, “Where’s the toast?”

