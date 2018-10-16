RV Daily Tips Newsletter 988

Issue 988 • October 16, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Keep a lid on it

“Keep the toilet lid closed to prevent foreign objects from falling into the toilet. It is a major job to retrieve anything from the holding tank.” From “Motorhomes Made Easy”

Where have you been all my life?

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

I used to drag out a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels to clean the inside of my windshield periodically, but unless I was home to think about and do the task right then, chances are I would forget about it until the next time I had to drive at night. My wife just gave me a pack of Windex Wipes for my truck, and now I can clean up the inside of my windshield any time it gets a film of streaky dust. Works great and it’s always at the ready. You can buy them here.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): I come around by camper’s light, usually shared by friends at night. I am not alive and yet I grow. I am your friend, but a dieter’s foe. What am I?

JOIN THE NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Horror Stories (A place to share your story about a new RV you recently bought that is riddled with defects that your dealer or manufacturer can’t or won’t repair.)

MORE QUICK TIPS

Seal check – double-check!

“When you check the roof seals on your motorhome (annually), don’t forget to check the roof of your slideout, too.”

From “Motorhomes Made Easy”

Infrared temperature gun in your kit?

Buy a temperature gun. So many handy uses. Great for checking tire temp, brakes temps, how well your AC is working, checking your grill temp, refrigerator temp, freezer temp and oven temp. From “RV Living Full Time: 100+ Amazing Tips, Secrets, Hacks & Resources to Motorhome Living“

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Keep gray tank odors away

AND MAKE MORE ROOM UNDER YOUR SINKS

HepvO is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve, HepvO utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system. Learn more. is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve,utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Winter jackets galore

Need a new winter jacket? Consult Amazon, of course! Here are the highest rated winter jackets. Search on the left sidebar for men, women or children, and keep yourself warm!

The best fall hikes in the U.S.

Get out there and hike! These 25 hikes look absolutely stunning, and they’re spread around the U.S. for a total tour of fall colors. Enjoy!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

PRODUCT OF THE DAY: Measure the temperature and humidity in your RV. Click here for this affordable product.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: A marshmallow

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A woman was taking an afternoon nap. When she woke up, she told her husband, “I just dreamed that you gave me a pearl necklace just like the one I’ve always wanted. What do you think it means?” “You’ll know tonight,” he said with a wink. That evening, the man came home with a beautifully wrapped package and gave it to his wife. Delighted, she opened it to find a book entitled “The Meaning of Dreams.”

