RV Daily Tips Newsletter 989

Issue 989 • October 17, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Do you shop at Amazon? If so, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? The link in the blue bar above also works. We get a tiny commission on what you buy. Even though our commission is small, at the end of the month it adds up, which helps fund this newsletter and our projects. Thanks.

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

Easy windshield cleaning

Keep a can or bottle of good-quality window cleaner within easy reach when you stop to fuel up. Before starting to pump fuel, spray your windshield liberally with the window cleaner. Let it sit while fueling and then use the “usually” available squeegee to easily remove the bug guts. The cleaner virtually dissolves and also releases the bug guts from the glass and it saves a whole lot of scrubbing. –Our thanks to George Bliss!

Check the drip tube in the back of your fridge

It’s a good idea to occasionally take a peek in the back of your RV refrigerator. They have a drip tube that channels off water from evaporation. Sometimes this tube leads to a drip container (often near the chimney) that evaporates off this water; others may “port” the water out of the rig harmlessly. In any event, if the tube gets loose and starts dripping water onto your RV framework, it can lead to damaging rot.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute

Need mail forwarding? Choose the best!

Choose Americas Mailbox! It’s the best, endorsed by RVtravel.com which has toured its South Dakota facility and interviewed its very customer-oriented owner. Many plans available. Learn more. Or view the video interview RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury conducted with Americas Mailbox owner Don Humes.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): Man walks over, and man swims under. In times of war, it can be burned asunder. What is it?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Why you shouldn’t level your awning

Always leave one end of the extended awning lower than the other. If both ends are the same height, rainwater will collect, causing the canvas to sag. When the collected water gets heavy enough it will destroy the fabric, or the metal frame, or both. From “Motorhomes Made Easy”

How much do used RVs sell for?

Another way to get an idea of what RVs are selling for is to check out eBay. Be sure to look at the “Completed listings” to see what RVs actually sold for. Sometimes the starting bid or the reserve price is way out of line and the RV will not sell. To view the “Completed listings” and see the actual price RVs sold for, log into your eBay account and then in the top right corner of your screen, in small print (just to the right of the big blue “Search” box), you will see the word, “Advanced”. Click on this link and then enter the keyword “motorhome”. Scroll down and click on the “Completed listings” box. Below that, enter a price range or at least enter a minimum price. If you don’t enter a minimum price, you will see 20,000 items including mirrors, clocks, headlights and everything that has the word “motorhome” in the listing. Then click on the blue “Search” box. This will take you to the list of completed auctions. The prices shown in green are the ones that sold. The prices shown in red are the ones that didn’t sell because their reserve price was higher than the highest bid or else they didn’t get a bid because their starting bid was too high. From “Secrets of RVing on Social Security: How to Enjoy the Motorhome and RV Lifestyle While Living on Your Social Security Income“

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Stuck for a part on Sunday? Stuck for a part on Sunday?

LOWE’S NOW SELLS RV PARTS! With many campground stores closed on Sundays, it can be tough to track down that essential RV part to complete your repair job. Not anymore! Road & Home™’s full line of RV repair and replace parts is available in the plumbing section of 1,700 Lowe’s stores nationwide.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



The best coffee shops in America

Find your favorite cup o’ Joe at one of these 50 coffee shops across America. Happen to be near one on this list? Go give it a shot … or a double! Wink.

Trendsmap

This neat map shows you trending keywords and hashtags in each state and around the world. See what people are talking about in Texas, Egypt, Brazil and China.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

PRODUCT OF THE DAY: Speaking of coffee, this one is the world’s strongest.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: A bridge

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

An Amish husband, wife and son travel to the city on vacation. They visit a shopping mall and while the mother is shopping, the father and son are standing in awe in front of an elevator (having no idea what it is). As they watch, an elderly lady walks into the strange silver doors and the doors close. The father and son watch as the numbers go up, and then back down. When the doors open, a beautiful young woman walks out. The father leans over and whispers to the son, “Son, go get your mother!”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com