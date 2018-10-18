RV Daily Tips Newsletter 990

Issue 990 • October 18, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Dirty contacts? DeoxIT!

Several readers picked up on a discussion of cleaning shore power connectors. This led to a product that could have a number of uses for RV do-it-yourselfers. Called DeoxIT, here are comments from our electrical specialist, Mike Sokol: “I’ve used DeoxIT for decades on my pro-sound gear. We use it on speaker connectors, power connectors such as cam-lok and twist-lock plugs (just like RV power), volume controls, gold-plated circuit boards (like in RV refrigerator control boards), etc. There are several different versions of DeoxIT depending on if you want built-in lubricant for potentiometers, or gold contact refurbishing or simply oxidation removal.” Thanks, Mike, for the lead. Learn more or order.

Correct RV tire pressure saves them

Keeping RV tires at the right inflation saves them. Too much pressure – uneven tread wear. Too little pressure – risk ruining the tires from overheating, plus uneven wear. Tires give off air even without actual “leaks,” so check them before you start out on a trip, and at least weekly on the road.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): I am a man without bones, without blood, without life. My flesh is white, cold and shrinking. What am I?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Fire extinguisher? Keep your powder dry loose

Every month turn your RV “powder type” fire extinguisher upside down and shake it hard, even tap the bottom of it with a screwdriver handle. The constant shaking and rattling of going down the road can compact the dry chemical in the device, and you need to loosen it up to ensure it comes out when you need it.

Selling your RV? Watch out for odors

from Don Bobbitt

Two of the worst things that damage a potential RV sale, whether by yourself or a dealer, are the smells that will eventually get into the RV carpet, curtains, ceiling material, and upholstery. The top two sale-killing odors to find in an RV are the smell of pets and the smell of cigarette smoke. To date, I don’t know of a cleanser used to hide these odors that doesn’t smell worse than the original problem. So, these odors can, and do, drive a lot of potential buyers away. From “The Ultimate RV Owners Reference.“

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



The top 100 camping blogs

Have endless hours to explore the Internet? Start here. These 100 blogs have everything (literally everything) you need to know about camping all around the world.

The best Halloween celebrations in America

It’s time to get spooky! If you’re traveling near any of these festivals, we suggest you check them out.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Snowman

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

These are actual comments left on U. S. Forest Service registration sheets and comment cards by backpackers completing wilderness camping trips:

“A small deer came into my camp and stole my bag of pickles. Is there a way I can get reimbursed? Please call.”

“Escalators would help on steep uphill sections.”

“Instead of a permit system or regulations, the Forest Service needs to reduce worldwide population growth to limit the number of visitors to wilderness.”

“Ban walking sticks in wilderness. Hikers that use walking sticks are more likely to chase animals.”

“Found a smoldering cigarette left by a horse.”

“Trails need to be reconstructed. Please avoid building trails that go uphill.”

“The coyotes made too much noise last night and kept me awake. Please eradicate these annoying animals.”

“A McDonald’s would be nice at the trail head.”

“The places where trails do not exist are not well marked.”

“Too many rocks in the mountains.”

