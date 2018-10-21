RV Daily Tips Newsletter 991

Dear readers,

The email alert for this newsletter was mistakenly sent out Sunday morning rather than Monday. So the next issue new issue will be posted Tuesday instead of tomorrow (Oct. 22)

Issue 991 • October 22, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Stabilize before deploying slideouts

“Vehicle jacks are essential for stabilization with rooms extended. Level and stabilize before extending the slideout. If you do not stabilize first, the slideout will change your level when it is extended.” —From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

Microwave security is “totally tubular”

Here’s yet another take on holding that precious turntable in place while bouncing down the road, this one from Glen Scofield: “Whenever we travel in our RV, I secure the turntable in the microwave with a cardboard tube from a roll of paper towels. Cut to just a little more than the length from the dish to the ceiling of the appliance. Wedged in, the cardboard tube has worked for us for several years. After a while, of course, the tube needs replacing. Lately, I’ve found a much more substantial cardboard tube from something else (I don’t remember what). Cut to the desired length it has sufficed for the last couple of years and several road trips without damage to the turntable.” —Thanks Glen!

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): It’s in the church, but not in the steeple; It’s in the parson, but not in the people; It’s in the oyster, but not in the shell; It’s in the clapper, but not in the bell. What is it?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Hitch rating hint

Your tow vehicle may be rated to tow 7,000 pounds, but if the hitch receiver on the vehicle is rated at 5,000 pounds that is the most you can tow. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Fulltimers and health insurance

from John and Kathy Huggins

[Insurance] affordability is in the eye of the beholder, but there are many companies that will provide varying levels of health insurance for a monthly or semi-annual fee. The obvious point here is even a short hospitalization can produce tens of thousands of dollars in costs and an office or urgent care visit with the attending tests can run into several thousand. If you set out on the full-time lifestyle without health insurance, you are betting everything you have that neither of you will become seriously ill. It’s a crapshoot, my friends. I cannot in good conscience recommend this lifestyle to you without your having adequate health insurance coverage. —From So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]

Answer to today’s brain teaser: The letter R

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

The past, present and future walked into a bar. It was tense.

