RV Daily Tips Newsletter 992

Issue 992 • October 23, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Do you shop at Amazon? If so, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? The link in the blue bar above also works. We get a tiny commission on what you buy. Even though our commission is small, at the end of the month it adds up, which helps fund this newsletter and our projects. Thanks.

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



A few hints for winter layup

Storing your trailer for severe cold requires draining the fresh water AND the water heater. Install a water heater by-pass kit and then drain the water heater. The entire water distribution system should be drained through a low point drain or by blowing the pipes clean, using compressed air. Don’t forget the water supply to the toilet. Kitchen, shower and washbasin traps should be filled with nontoxic antifreeze. Batteries should be removed or kept fully charged. —From Bill’s Hints

Help me, Oh-Bee-Dee Two

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

This is one of the best Christmas presents my kids ever got me: a ScanGauge II for my Sprinter van. It plugs into any vehicle with an OBDII scan port and gives you real-time info on up to four parameters you want to set on the screen. If you have a turbo-diesel it will show you MAP boost, or you can choose to watch the battery charging voltage, engine temp, RPM, percentage of load, and lots of other information that will alert you in advance that something might be going wrong with your vehicle’s engine. If you REALLY want to know your miles per gallon, there’s a simple calibration feature you can use to get real-time info on how much fuel you’re sucking by going that extra 5 mph or whatever. I’ve used mine for more than 300,000 miles and it has helped me diagnose numerous problems while out on the road. Get one here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Keep gray tank odors away

AND MAKE MORE ROOM UNDER YOUR SINKS

HepvO is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve, HepvO utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system. Learn more. is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve,utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): I’m sweet, but dangerous. The dentist hates me, but the children love me. I have no beginning, middle or end. What am I?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Segregation at work in the hose compartment

We’ve urged readers to use separate hoses for dirty tasks, like flushing sewage, and saving your fresh water hose for that single purpose. Here’s Phil’s response: “I cap all of my hoses, regardless of purpose. And, yes, I keep the caps separated by color flagging so I don’t put ‘flush’ on ‘fresh’!” Thanks, Phil!

Shopping online for a motorhome? Helpful websites

from Bill Myers

eBay.com – I check the ‘motorhomes for sale’ section of eBay almost every day to see what people are bidding on different motor homes – especially the models I’m interested in. I usually don’t buy motorhomes on eBay, as the auction bidding process can drive prices higher than I want to pay. For me, eBay is a good place to see what people are paying for motorhomes and a good place to sell motorhomes. But not always the place to get the best deal when buying.

craigslist.org – I’ve found a number of good deals using Craigslist. But I also find lots of fraudulent offers for non-existent motorhomes from scammers. My experience has been if a Craigslist ad for a motorhome doesn’t include a phone number, it very likely is a scam. If the seller isn’t willing to talk to you on the phone, or won’t tell you where you can see the motorhome, or tells you he is deployed overseas or needs to sell the motorhome to raise money for a wedding, it’s probably a scam. If you learn to recognize and avoid the scam listings, you can sometimes find a great deal on a motorhome being offered by a perfect seller on Craigslist.

searchtempest.com –I use this free website to search all Craigslist locations nationwide or by region or state for specific keywords.

rvs.oodle.com – A site that compiles motorhome for sale listings from a large number of classified ad and dealer websites. You can search by model as well as by distance from your home, and you can set it to notify you when a new ad is posted matching your search criteria. Often, Oodle will have motorhomes that don’t show up on eBay or Craigslist.

rvtrader.com – Filled with mostly dealer listings, but does include listings by individuals. Asking prices are typically higher here, usually full retail and more, but deals can be found.

–From Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

The EASY way to buy window shades

Carefree‘s Simply Shade Window Awning is the first cash and carry complete window awning system that can be bought off of dealer shelves and installed the same day! Simply Shade Awnings fit windows up to 36″ tall. Click here to learn more.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Gr8 Lakes Camper

This site is all about camping in the Great Lakes region … and so much more. Find everything from gear and product reviews, to RV show information, to news about the industry.

AARP Games

Play to your heart’s content! Here’s AARP’s page with all your favorite online games. Care to beat your partner at Bridge?

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

PRODUCT OF THE DAY: You need this for your dashboard.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: A doughnut

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

ALERT! Please note the following public service announcement: In Alaska, tourists are warned to wear tiny bells on their clothing when hiking in bear country. The bells warn away MOST bears. Tourists are also cautioned to watch the ground on the trail, paying particular attention to bear droppings to be alert for the presence of grizzly bears. One can tell a grizzly dropping because it has tiny bells in it.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

TRENDING STORIES IN PAST 24 HOURS:

•Class action lawsuit filed against Camping World

•RVing today is a far cry from what it was a decade or two ago.

•Troubleshooting RV furnace problems.



Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com