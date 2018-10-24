RV Daily Tips Newsletter 993

Issue 993 • October 24, 2018

QUICK TIPS



More air from your ducts?

“We have a 2016 Jayco JayFlight and our best friend has a 2015 Jayco North Point, both with ducted A/C. In the course of helping my friend troubleshoot poor airflow and cooling, we found the round ceiling vents have two-inch long collars on them that were protruding halfway to the top of the duct, blocking most of the air flow into the room. Measuring from the face of the ceiling to the inside edge of the duct work on most of them we found 1 1/4” to 1 1/2” made them even with the interior edge of the duct. We easily cut them down with one of us holding a Dremel tool with a disc cutter while the other rotated the vent. Just make sure you don’t cut it short and blow air between the ceiling and the duct work. What a difference!! Greatly improved airflow that we estimate is up to 50% increase!” Thanks to Gene Cheatham.

Insulate your bed for cold winter nights

Mike Behn shares this timely tip: “My fifth wheel has a slide for the bed so when extended, the head of my bed is sticking out into open space. During cold months, I find myself piling on the covers but still feeling cold. The cold is coming from under the bed and through the mattress. I still have the insulated pads from my tenting days. Those pads were put on the tent floor to keep the cold from getting through from the ground to me. I discovered that using those pads under the mattress in the RV solves the problem of cold air getting to me from outside. If that’s not enough, try laying an open sleeping bag on top of the mattress under the fitted sheet. Winters in Colorado get really cold at night, but my urge to take the RV out of storage is as strong as ever.” Thanks, Mike!

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): I have two bodies joined together as one. When standing still, I ran and ran. What am I?

MORE QUICK TIPS

RV: Who’s driving?

Make sure other adults who travel with you are capable and confident in driving the motorhome or towing the trailer. It’s better to share the driving duties or, at a minimum, have the ability to drive if the need presents itself. Are you confident in driving or towing? Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Water heater monitoring

We added a meat thermometer to the hot water outlet of our water heater, and use this to measure the temperature of our hot water. –From 100 RV Tips and Tricks (Mack’s RV Handbook).

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Best fall weekend getaways

Reader’s Digest has done it again! Here’s a great list of unique weekend trips to take this fall. Kayak, hunt for ghosts, pick apples and go fly fishing!

Winter boot shopping!

It’s time to keep those feet warm! If you’re in need of new winter boots, whether it’s just to keep your feet warm while walking the dog, or to trudge through snow, Amazon has you covered.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: An hourglass

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Books never written:

*note the authors’ names



‘To the Outhouse’ by Willie Maket, Illustrated by Betty Wont

‘How to Survive a Bear Attack’ by Ben Eaton

‘The Yellow River’ by I.P. Daily

‘Over the Mountaintop’ by Hugo First

‘Falling Off a Cliff’ by Eileen Dover

‘I Was Prepared’ by Justin Case

‘Smelly Stuff’ by Anita Bath

‘Raise Your Arms’ by Harry Pitt

