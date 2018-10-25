RV Daily Tips Newsletter 994

Issue 994 • October 25, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Booze and the border?

Karin Reilly shares this fluid tip: “Nearing the border with Canada, we realized we were quite a bit over on the alcohol allowance. Since we were going to be in Canada only two weeks, we didn’t want to pay duty going into Canada and then back into the U.S. I found a cross-border storage facility. These facilities receive packages for Canadians and it’s significantly cheaper for them to have goods shipped near the border versus across it. We got a sturdy box at Walmart and filled it with our alcohol and tobacco overages and stuffed a bedsheet around the bottles. We taped it shut with packing tape and marked it with name and cell number. The facility charged FIVE dollars to store our box for two weeks because it weighed less than 60 pounds! What a bargain. Just had to be sure to be there during Monday through Friday business hours as they’re only open one Saturday a month.” —Thanks Karin!

How to make sure you get the right replacement faucet

Need to replace a faucet in your RV? Best to remove the old one, then take it with you when you shop for the new. Some RV faucets have different spacing than “house” faucets and you need to ensure the less expensive (or greater featured-filled) ones from the “big box” store will fit.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Closing slides in winter conditions

If you have slides, be careful when opening and closing them if camping or living in winter conditions. Overnight snow can collect on the slide-cover awning and must be removed before closing the slide. Snow removal can be quite difficult because the roof areas will also be snow-covered. If possible, use a separate ladder to gain access and make sure to have assistance nearby when using a ladder in winter. You may also find that water pooled on a slide-cover awning may freeze overnight if the temperature drops. The resounding “crunch” noise when you start to put your slide in will not be a comforting sound. Again, the only solution is to carefully break up the ice and remove it. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Keep your battery terminals clean

It doesn’t take much crud on your battery terminal to shut things down. Make it part of your regular maintenance to keep them clean – and your electrical system operating at optimum. Wire brush ’em, and shoot them with terminal spray from the auto parts house.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



RV YouTube

This is a pretty general link, but we figure it could come in handy for anyone looking up, well, anything about RVing. There are DIY tutorials, videos about buying and selling your RV, basic tips and advice, and videos of RVs in the news.

Questions about living in an RV

Thinking about going full time? Here are 21 questions everyone asks about living in an RV. This blog, written by Heath and Alyssa, even has its own Podcast.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A farmer wrote a letter to his son who was in jail for robbing a bank: “This year, I can’t plant potatoes because you are not here to plow the field.” The son wrote back, “Papa, don’t you dare plow the field. That is where I hid the money I stole.” The police intercepted the letter and the next day they dug up the entire field but found nothing. The son then wrote back to his father, “Okay, now you can plant your potatoes.”

