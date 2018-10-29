RV Daily Tips Newsletter 995

Issue 995 • October 29, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Sizing an RV generator

When looking to purchase a generator, the best way to determine the proper size generator is to add the total amount of wattage you plan to use at the same time and size the generator based on your needs. There are generator sizing charts to assist with this. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Automatic transmission trouble signs

Frequent need to add fluid (could be a leak at seal in gasket, or worse, a malfunction). Fluid smells burnt, is dark brown (change it right away). Late or early shifting, slipping, or unusual noises (get thee to a tranny shop).

MORE QUICK TIPS

Refrigerator won’t keep cool? Is it the electric element?

If your fridge cools on gas but not on electric, you can likely blame the electric heating element. Got an ohmmeter? Resistance of the element should run 65 to 100 ohms.

Cold weather and batteries

Planning on some winter camping? Bear in mind that the colder the temperature, the more resistant to charge your rig batteries come. It’ll take longer to charge them, and if you run your RV furnace, you’ll be eating up plenty of juice.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

America’s most scenic camping destinations

How many of these 30 beautiful destinations have you been to? It’s never too early to start crossing things off your bucket list. Time to hit the road!

