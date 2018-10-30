RV Daily Tips Newsletter 996

Issue 996 • October 30, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Deep scan….

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

While a ScanGauge II is a great tool for monitoring basic engine parameters from the OBDII port on your vehicle, there are times when you need to do a deep scan to see the inner workings of your engine. For that, you need a professional level scanner which loads all the latest engine parameters into an internal database. Here’s what I use: an Autel AUL-MD808P Scan and Diagnostic Tool. And here is a similar product at Amazon: the Autel MaxiDiag MD808 Diagnostic Scanner Tool (a combination of MaxiCheck Pro and MD802). I use mine all the time in my vehicles to diagnose exactly what might be going wrong with an engine BEFORE I take it into the shop for a big-dollar repair.

To really know what’s going on inside of an engine you need to have a practical understanding of engine theory, and lucky for me I worked in a truck shop as a high school weekend and summer job. So I got to help rebuild diesel engines for semi-trucks, work on every kind of gas engine you can imagine (yes, I can lap exhaust valves), as well as change truck tires, wipers, lights, brakes and everything else you can imagine. That’s why I find it fascinating to be able to watch what’s happening inside of an engine in real time. For instance, if your turbo MAP pressure seems low, it could be a small leak in the hose feeding the intercooler.

Hundreds of other pieces of scanned data are available to help with diagnosis. A pro-level OBTII scanner will also allow you to reset and relearn many of the things that shops charge you for. For example, modern vehicles need to have internal data reset after you’ve changed engine oil, or brake pads or even the engine battery. Yikes.

And remember that even if you don’t know what all of this data means, at least you can call a truck shop while you’re stuck on the road and tell them what you’re reading on the scan. That will also help your mechanic determine if it could be safe to limp to the shop at low speed, or if you need to stop RIGHT NOW to avoid engine damage. It’s not cheap, but it’s a real lifesaver on the road.

Using your “noodle” to secure your microwave

Keeping your microwave turntable in place while traveling can be a challenge. Here’s Mike Feldman’s way: “I wedge a piece of swimming pool noodle between the turntable and top of the microwave.” Thanks, Mike!

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): Three playing cards in a row. Can you name them with these clues? There is a two to the right of a king. A diamond will be found to the left of a spade. An ace is to the left of a heart. A heart is to the left of a spade. Now, identify all three cards.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Heavy grease under your rig resists degreaser?

If the degreaser you bought at the auto parts house isn’t strong enough to resolve that really awful junk under your rig, you may be able to get it off with oven cleaner. Wear eye protection and gloves!

Keep up with – or stay ahead of – routine maintenance?

Even better than keeping up with routine maintenance, stay ahead of it. Replace your brake pads before they’re totally gone; replace belts and hoses before they break; replace wiper blades before they become totally useless. From RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget

Keep gray tank odors away

AND MAKE MORE ROOM UNDER YOUR SINKS

HepvO is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve, HepvO utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system. Learn more. is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve,utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system.

Artist reimagines all 50 states as food puns

Well if this isn’t creative then we don’t know what is! Get a good laugh with these clever food puns shaped like the states!

PRODUCT OF THE DAY: Stop crying with this handy product!

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Ace of Diamonds, King of Hearts, Two of Spades.

