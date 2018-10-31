RV Daily Tips Newsletter 997

Issue 997 • October 31, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Do you shop at Amazon? If so, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? The link in the blue bar above also works. We get a tiny commission on what you buy. Even though our commission is small, at the end of the month it adds up, which helps fund this newsletter and our projects. Thanks.

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Screening out bright light

Pestered by brilliant light shining in their rig windows (including the windshield) but not wanting to go to a “blackout” situation, Phil came up with a hit: “I bought some solar screen material like you would use for south-facing windows, cut it to shape (slightly oversized) for the windshield and side windows, and my wife hemmed the edges, into which I inserted some flat, round, super-strong magnets. The magnets have no problem holding the screening on the metal body that surrounds the doors and windshield. Now, I can quickly cover all three windows and keep the intense heat buildup under control no matter which way the rig is facing.” Here are the magnets Phil used.

How to help avoid mold and mildew in your RV

When winter camping in a humid area, mold and mildew can creep in. Electric dehumidifiers are noisy and eat lots of power. Keeping the air moving in your rig can often chase off the mildew creatures, so try running a fan to keep the air circulating. And don’t let your furniture come up against an outside wall if you can help it.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute

Avoid Waste Dumping Disasters

This Halloween, don’t get stuck in a scary situation! Plan ahead and equip your RV with a spare set of waste removal parts. Shop the complete Road & Home™ collection nationwide in the plumbing section of 1,700 Lowe’s stores and online here.



Today’s brain teaser (answer below): A father and son went in their car for a road trip. They got in a car crash. The father died, and the son was badly injured. He needed surgery, but in the hospital when the doctor comes in, the doctor says, “I can’t operate on this boy, he’s my son.” How is this possible?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Coiling stiff hoses

After Jim Schrankel bought some stiff RV water hoses, he found they were pretty hard to coil up. Jim says, “I solved that problem by purchasing a few of those figure-8-looking things that Coil N’ Wrap sells that aids in coiling your hoses effortlessly.” Here’s where you can get them.

No such thing as “light” water

Water weighs 8.3 pounds per gallon. If you’re going to take 40 gallons of fresh water, you just added more than 300 pounds of additional weight to the RV. Take just enough water to get to your destination. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

The EASY way to buy window shades

Carefree‘s Simply Shade Window Awning is the first cash and carry complete window awning system that can be bought off of dealer shelves and installed the same day! Simply Shade Awnings fit windows up to 36″ tall. Click here to learn more.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Rain gear!

It’s (unfortunately) that time of year again. Use this link as a jumping off point to purchase a new rain jacket, rain boots, a rain cover for bags and gear, umbrellas, etc.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: The doctor is the boy’s mother.

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Horror Stories (A place to share your story about a new RV you recently bought that is riddled with defects that your dealer or manufacturer can’t or won’t repair.)

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

So I went to the Chinese restaurant and this duck came up to me with a red rose and says, “Your eyes sparkle like diamonds.” I said, “Waiter, I asked for a-ROMATIC duck”.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com